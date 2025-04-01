‘Time is almost up’ – DA’s budget ultimatum as parliament committees meet to vote

Less than two hours before the meeting was set to begin, DA leader John Steenhuisen said there was no budget deal yet.

Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand on 31 May 2024. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

The DA has cancelled a last-minute briefing, as the rush to find a compromise on the 2025 budget accelerated on Tuesday morning.

The party’s briefing was meant to outline its position on the budget, which will be put to the vote in a joint meeting of the Standing Committee on Finance and Select Committee on Finance in parliament. Should it pass, it will proceed to the National Assembly for approval on Wednesday.

The ANC does not have enough representatives to pass the budget alone. Of the 400 seats in parliament, the party holds 159, so it must find another 42 votes. Its biggest government of national unity (GNU) partner, the DA, holds 87 seats.

No budget deal yet

Less than two hours before the meeting began, DA leader John Steenhuisen said there was no deal yet.

“Time is almost up. Last night, the ANC refused to finalise an agreement on growth and spending reforms, imperilling the GNU.”

He said the party would oppose the budget “unless and until a written agreement is reached”.

Steenhuisen and President Cyril Ramaphosa will reportedly meet on Tuesday for further negotiations.

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula is set to speak later about the outcomes of his party’s national executive committee (NEC) meetings over the weekend. He will likely touch on the stand-off.

This is a developing story

Additional reporting by Itumeleng Mafisa

