Ace Magashule on election rigging: ‘Our eyes are going to be open, because we know’

Former African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule speaks to the media, 30 August 2023, during the launch of the new South African political party African Congress for Transformation (ACT). Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Former African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule almost pulled a Fikile Mbalula on his former political home during his new party’s walkabout on Pietermaritzburg Church Street this weekend.

A confident Magashule said his party would emerge victorious at the upcoming elections and no election rigging would stand in his way.

“We’re going to win the elections, we’re very confident. There’s no going to be any rigging of elections. Our eyes are going to be open, because we know. I’ve been part of the ANC, we know what’s going to happen. All these black parties, we have met and agreed that we’re not going to allow any elections to be rigged,” Magashule told Newsroom Afrika.

It wasn’t after he was asked if he had rigged the elections while still in the ruling party that he realised his blunder and responded with a quick “no” before criticising the government for the R350 Sassa SRD grant, which was implemented while he was still ANC secretary-general.

“No [we did not rig the elections], but you see what the ANC is saying? He [Cyril Ramaphosa] says if ANC is not in power, people are not going to get their social grants, people are not going to get R350. So R350 is meant for black people? Black people must leave on R350? How much is food? Can you spend R350 the whole week,” he said.

“So, millions of our people are receiving R350? Because we’re black, our colour is something else. The ANC needs mental consciousness, move away from black consciousness and have mental consciousness. Our people need mental consciousness, they need not to be deceived and be lied to about people being corrupt.”

Magashule Zuma United Front

In August, Magashule launched his new far-left party called the African Congress for Transformation (ACT) following his expulsion from the ruling party in June after being charged with misconduct by the party for illegally suspending President Cyril Ramaphosa.

On Friday, the party announced it had joined forces with former president Jacob Zuma’s uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party.

The “Magashule Zuma United Front” will mark a “departure from traditional politics towards a more inclusive, people-centric approach”, said the ACT.