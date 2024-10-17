Mogale City mayor resigns, dismisses ‘bad blood’ with ANC and EFF

The ANC in Gauteng says it will begin consultations for the formation of a coalition government in Mogale City.

The former mayor of Mogale City Local Municipality Danny Thupane says there is “no bad blood” between the African Transformation Movement (ATM) and the African National Congress (ANC).

This comes after Thupane resigned from his position this week following discussions with the ANC’s Provincial Executive Committee (PEC).

Speaking to The Citizen on Thursday, Thupane said he still had great respect for the ANC and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF). The two parties are considered major coalition partners in Mogale City.

“There is no bad blood between us and the ANC and the EFF. The ATM are engaging with the ANC so we can continue serving our people.”

Thupane said he decided along with his party that he should tender his resignation to allow other coalition partners to lead.

“It was deemed appropriate for other partners to now take the lead in both the coalition and the municipality.”

Thupane steps down as ATM focuses on stability in Gauteng

According to Thupane, the political landscape in Gauteng municipalities is adapting, requiring the ATM to make wise political decisions.

“While there were discussions regarding potential changes in leadership, the ATM chose to prioritise stability for the greater good. I resigned in a spirit of cooperation and peace.”

Thupane says he resigned to “allow for a smooth transition and continued progress within the municipality”.

He told The Citizen that during his time as mayor, the municipality was stable. Meanwhile, other municipalities in Gauteng were experiencing problems.

“We worked very well together compared to other municipalities coalition partners who are at each other’s throats.”

PAC targets ATM’s Thupane in no-confidence motion

Despite the ATM being described as a leftist party, Thupane faced a motion of no confidence. It was submitted by the Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC).

“I was disappointed in the PAC, but I do not think the guy had a mandate from his party.”

The ATM was hoping to return to government when a new coalition takes over.

Lesufi vows ANC’s return to lost municipalities

On the other hand, ANC chairperson in Gauteng Panyaza Lesufi had announced that the ANC would bring back its influence in all lost municipalities since the 2021 Local Government Elections (LGE).

In a statement released on Thursday, ANC provincial Secretary Thembinkosi (TK) Nciza, said the party would consult all parties to set up a government in Mogale City.

“The ANC in Gauteng, guided by the ANC National Coalition Framework, will through its structures in the Westrand Region meet with all parties represented in the Mogale Local Municipality Council to form a government of local unity,” he said.