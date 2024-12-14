‘We are done talking about Ndlozi,’ agitated Malema tells reporters at NPA

Julius Malema expressed his agitation with questions from the media about Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi’s whereabouts.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) president Julius Malema has issued an instruction to the party’s senior leaders to stop speaking about Dr Mbuyiseni Nldozi in public.

Malema spoke at a media briefing on Saturday at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg, where the party is holding its third National People’s Assembly (NPA).

It is still unclear if Ndlozi has been accredited as a delegate for the conference.

However, Malema told the media that Ndlozi was simply an individual within the EFF and nothing more.

Malema slams media for questions about Ndlozi

Malema expressed his agitation with questions from the media about Ndlozi’s whereabouts.

“As a matter of principle and policy position, we will never answer any nonsense about Mbuyiseni Ndlozi.”

He told the Central Command Team (CCT) to tell reporters they could ask smarter questions than whether Ndlozi would show up to the NPA.

“This matter is closed. You can discuss it amongst yourselves, but do not bring it to us,” he said.

Malema did not clarify if Ndlozi would be attending the NPA or not.

However, he said all the delegates who were “supposed” to be at the NPA were present.

“You are not going to reduce this organisation to some individual; we refuse that,” he said.

Malema accused media members of being “intellectually inferior” for persistently asking about the party’s former spokesperson.

He was not seen at the University of Johannesburg’s Soweto campus, where delegates received their accreditation on Thursday. He was also absent from the NPA on Friday.

“Why are you concerned about one person while there are many people here?” he asked.

Malema said the conference will go on with or without Ndlozi.

“He is not here, and it’s not in our interest to entertain such nonsense.

“We are dealing with political issues here, not egoism or people who think they are bigger than the organisation,” he said.

EFF remains tight-lipped over alleged ban from NPA

Initial reports indicated that Ndozi has been banned from attending the NPA, but the EFF has not officially confirmed this. However, the SABC reported that secretary-general Marshall Dlamini said the reports were misleading.

Furthermore, Malema has veiled attacks on Ndlozi at several occasions.

The SABC also reported that Ndlozi will not be standing for any leadership positions at the NPA.

According to the national broadcaster, he will become an ordinary member of the EFF and part of the Orange Farm branch after the NPA.

Ndlozi stuck between a rock and a hard place

Prof. Ntsikelelo Breakfast, a political analyst from the Nelson Mandela University (NMU), told The Citizen on Saturday that Ndlozi was stuck between a rock and a hard place.

He said it would be difficult for him to remain in the EFF with the negative tension between him and Malema.

Floyd Shivambu, former deputy president of the EFF, has previously described Ndlozi as a close friend.

He said this after leaving the EFF for the Umkhonto weSizwe (MK) party.

On the other hand, a few weeks ago, Malema said he expected a member of the EFF who sings well to also leave the party.

It was unclear if he was talking about Ndlozi, who is known for his vocal talent.

At the end of his media briefing on Saturday, Malema said those who are not present at the NPA but wish to contest for any position can write a letter to the party indicating their interest.

ALSO READ: EFF National People’s Assembly: Time to rethink the revolution