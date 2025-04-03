Leaked audio: ‘Ramaphosa not aware he was being recorded’ [AUDIO]

Ramaphosa's spokesperson said the information doesn’t alter the president's attitude and commitment to keeping the GNU intact with the continued participation of the DA.

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s office stated that the president was not aware he was being recorded in a leaked audio of his engagement with the ANC’s caucus about the Democratic Alliance (DA).

In the seven-minute leaked audio, Ramaphosa can be heard telling party members that the DA placed itself in an “unpleasant position” and that it was now up to the party to find its way out.

Budget

The leaked recording of Ramaphosa and his deputy was leaked hours before the National Assembly was scheduled to vote on finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s revised budget, which included a 0.5% VAT hike.

The ANC and DA have been at odds over the budget which was passed in Parliament on Thursday.

With the help of several smaller parties, the ANC secured the votes necessary to pass the budget with 194 votes to 182.

Listen to the leaked audio of President Cyril Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s office stated that the president was not aware he was being recorded in a leaked audio of his engagement with the ANC’s caucus about the Democratic Alliance (DA). Audio: Newsbox #CyrilRamaphosa #JohnSteenhuisen #ANC #DA #Budget @TheCitizen_News pic.twitter.com/JsmrcilJVx April 3, 2025

ALSO READ: Budget vote fallout: Is the DA’s future in or out of GNU?

‘DA in cul de sac’

In the leaked audio, Ramaphosa told those at the caucus meeting on Tuesday night that an “adversary should not be interrupted when they make a mistake”.

“The DA has locked themselves in an unenviable position, and they can now see that they put themselves in a cul de sac.”

The president said DA would have defined itself outside the GNU if it did not vote in favour of the Budget.

“Ball in DA’s court”

Ramaphosa allegedly said the DA’s exit from the GNU would be of its own making and the party, which is the ANC’s biggest partner in the GNU, would be removing itself from the GNU if it voted against the fiscal framework and revenue proposals.

He said DA leader John Steenhuisen had contacted him and asked, “Where do we go now?”

“And he asked if the ANC says we should leave the GNU. I said the ball is in your court. You have put yourself in this position, so you need to work your way out.”

“And I said, what seems to please you is that you want to be in government, and you also want to be the opposition, and I said you can’t have your cake and eat it,” Ramaphosa said.

NOW READ: WATCH: Has 300 years passed? Mashaba says he’ll accept Cabinet post if Ramaphosa asks

‘Political discussion’

Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, said he doesn’t believe Ramaphosa was aware that he was being recorded.

“He was engaged in a political discussion with his colleagues, or comrades as it were, and there was nothing that’s particularly offensive with what he said,” said Magwenya.

Magwenya added that leaking the information doesn’t alter Ramaphosa’s attitude and commitment to keeping the GNU intact with the continued participation of the DA.

“He is well aware of the terrible culture of leaking information from his own party. But we have also seen that horrible practice in Cabinet recently,” Magwenya added.

Court action

With the budget being passed, the DA said it would file papers in the Western Cape High Court, challenging, among other things, Parliament’s passing of the 2025/26 Budget Fiscal Framework.

The filing it said will be led by DA Federal Council Chairperson Helen Zille, among other members.

ALSO READ: Budget 2025 passed with VAT increase while rand tanks