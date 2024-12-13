LIVE | EFF NPA: Party admits majority of SA still doubts its leadership

The party's third National People's Assembly is held at Nasrec in Johannesburg from Thursday to Sunday.

“The EFF should not be trapped in over-celebration of the otherwise impactful victories we have achieved in the first 11 years. The stark reality is that a staggering 90.48% of South Africa’s electorate does not as yet believe in the capacity of the EFF to lead South Africa.”

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) stated this in a policy discussion document called Organisational Character and Redesign, one of the policy concerns that will be discussed at the party’s third National People’s Assembly held at Nasrec in Johannesburg from Thursday to Sunday.

Speaking to the media in October, EFF leader Julius Malema said that the assembly’s goals include leadership elections, constitutional amendments, and the adoption of a new five-year action plan.

Malema highlighted that the assembly is the EFF’s most important decision-making platform, bringing together delegates from across South Africa to discuss and shape the party’s future. He also praised the party’s growth, noting that more than 1 100 branches now meet the requirements to send delegates to the assembly.

Delegates will join 12 discussion groups to tackle issues such as land reform, gender struggles, media and communication, state capacity, and Pan-Africanism. These groups aim to develop practical strategies that stay true to the EFF’s core mission: advancing economic freedom and social justice.

The party will make policy decisions at the assembly and elect its leadership for the next five years. Malema is expected to be elected for his third term.

The void left by Floyd Shivambu when he defected to the Umkhonto weSizwe (MK) party as deputy president of the EFF will also be filled at the assembly. Several other party leaders, such as advocate Dali Mpofu SC and former public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane have also recently defected to the MK party.

Delegates arrive at the conference room

