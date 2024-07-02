No deal in Gauteng as ANC and DA can’t find each other

The DA said negotiations over provincial cabinet positions between it and the ANC have come to an end.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Gauteng said it will host a press conference on Tuesday night.

The party said the briefing will discuss the end of negotiations between the DA and the African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng which have broken down.

This comes after talks between the two parties continued behind closed doors on Tuesday.

Postponed

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi’s cabinet announcement for the seventh administration in Gauteng was abruptly halted for a second time at the eleventh hour on Monday night.

This, DA said it would not be part of the announcement after it was offered only two positions in Lesufi’s executive. Gauteng is now the only province without an executive.

Bad faith

DA Gauteng leader Solly Msimanga accused the ANC of negotiating in “bad faith” after Lesufi planned to make an announcement before an agreement could be reached between the two parties.

“It is important to note that we were not even informed of that (announcement). We only learnt of a press conference through the media” he told eNCA.

”They said they were giving us one or two positions and two chairperson portfolios, We said that is not acceptable to us.”

The ANC provincial leadership, in a media briefing after the postponement of the announcement, said it could not agree with the DA’s demands.

This is a developing story.

