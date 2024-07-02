Gauteng without executive council as ANC and DA lock horns

Gauteng is now the only province without an executive.

There is still no official indication whether Gauteng will have an executive council for the seventh administration on Tuesday, as talks between the African National Congress (ANC) and Democratic Alliance (DA) continue behind closed doors.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi’s cabinet announcement for the seventh administration in Gauteng was abruptly halted for a second time at the eleventh hour on Monday night.

The DA said it would not be part of the announcement after it was offered only two positions in Lesufi’s executive.

The deadlock has frustrated residents as they wait for meaningful change.

NCOP

The impasse also affected a National Council of Provinces (NCOP) sitting on Tuesday.

Parliament said the plenary sitting scheduled has been postponed to Thursday at 2 pm to allow political parties to finalise their inter-party engagements.

“Bad faith”

DA Gauteng leader Solly Msimanga accused the ANC of negotiating in “bad faith” after Lesufi planned to make an announcement before an agreement could be reached between the two parties.

“It is important to note that we were not even informed of that (announcement). We only learnt of a press conference through the media” he told eNCA.

”They said they were giving us one or two positions and two chairperson portfolios, We said that is not acceptable to us.”

The ANC provincial leadership, in a media briefing after the postponement of the announcement, said it could not agree with the DA’s demands.

“DA spoilt brats”

Gauteng head of elections Lebogang Maile said it was not the first time the DA and the ANC had reached a deadlock in their negotiations.

He believed the DA wanted to bully the ANC and, while the ANC was prepared to negotiate, it would not allow the party to be bullied.

“They (DA) is behaving like a spoilt brat, and now we must be entertaining that?”

ANC provincial secretary TK Nciza said the ANC will try again to negotiate with the DA, led by the party secretary-general Fikile Mbalula.

Nciza said Lesufi would announce his Cabinet on Tuesday “with or without the DA”.

All ANC cabinet refuted

Last week. Lesufi refuted claims he wanted to announce an ANC cabinet where the party occupies all seven portfolios in Gauteng and DA only three positions.

“These are people (rumour mongers) who are not really part of the discussion. There has been disinformation and fake news that have been deliberately planted.”

Lesufi said while some political parties may not agree with the provincial government of national unity (PGNU), “their interests must not be overlooked. They even represent certain voters,” Lesufi said.

