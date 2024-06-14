Politics

WATCH: ‘No deal yet!’ – Speaker negotiations still not finalised says Zille

Zille reportedly said if the proceedings start before having a signature on paper, the DA won’t be voting with the ANC.

DA Federal chair Helen Zille speaking at the 2024 elections results operation centre (roc) at Gallagher Estate in Midrand on Thursday.

Democratic Alliance (DA) Federal Chair Helen Zille has confirmed that a deal between them and the African National Congress (ANC) has not been signed yet.

With the first sitting of the National Assembly for the 7th administration taking place on Friday, Zille revealed that negotiations are still underway over the Speaker of the National Assembly and Deputy Speaker positions.

Watch Helen Zille saying there is no deal yet

“No deal has been made yet,” she told eNCA.

“We are still speaking about the last clauses of an agreement, which we haven’t yet agreed on… We are trying to find a wording that protects our interests. We won’t be taken for a ride”

