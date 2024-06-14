LIVE UPDATES: National Assembly members to be sworn in at the CTICC

Keep up to date with all the events in the lead-up to Parliament's sitting, the sitting itself, and the reactions to our new government.

General views of preparations ahead of the first sitting of the National Assembly at Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) on June 13, 2024 in Cape Town, South Africa. This comes after the IEC declared that the May 29 general elections were free and fair. (Photo by Gallo Images/Ziyaad Douglas)

It promises to be an eventful Friday as politicians gather at the Cape Town International Convention Centre for the first sitting of the National Assembly.

South Africans will witness the swearing-in of the seventh administration, which will serve the country for the next five years.

LIVE interactive map, latest news, multimedia and more! View Map

The Cape Town International Convention Centre has now been declared a parliamentary precinct.

National Assembly members must be sworn in not more than 14 days after the election result has been declared.

The president of the country will be sworn in on Wednesday.

Secretary to parliament Xolile George said parliament was ready for the first sitting on Friday. The registration of members having started on Wednesday.

“Over the past months, the administration of parliament has undertaken extensive preparatory work to ensure a seamless transition from the 6th term to the 7th term of parliament,” said George on Thursday.

“This has been a pivotal moment for the nation, involving a delicate constitutional process that has not been without its challenges. Working collaboratively with the executive and the judiciary, we have surmounted these challenges to ensure the success of this important inaugural sittings of the two Houses of parliament.”

“Based on the list received from the Chief Justice, parliament has been interfacing with elected members and their parties to capture their details into the parliamentary system and making logistical arrangements for their travel and accommodation.”

New National Assembly members will be introduced to the rules and process of parliament. This will ensure the smooth-running of the proceedings.

The first official order of business will be the swearing-in of members. This will be presided over by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

WATCH: Parliament has not received letter from Jabulani Khumalo regarding MK representation

The Chief Justice will then preside over the election of the Speaker of the National Assembly.

Once appointed, the Speaker will take over the proceedings and preside over the election of the deputy speaker.

Lastly, there will be a call for nominations for the president-elect of South Africa in the National Assembly.

The voting process will be done through a secret vote.

ALSO READ: Parliament ‘saves on MK’s flights and accommodation’ after boycott announcement