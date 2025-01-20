No invitation for Ramaphosa ‘isn’t a snub’

Ramaphosa was attending the World Economic Forum in Davos, and SA's ambassador was sent to the inauguration.

President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand on 2 June 2024. Picture: Nigel Sibanda / The Citizen

No president of South Africa has attended a US presidential inauguration since 1994, and the lack of an invitation for President Cyril Ramaphosa should not be seen as a snub, the Presidency said.

Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya was responding to a social media post by Solidarity senior member Jaco Kleynhans that Ramaphosa’s non-invitation was the start of trouble for South Africa by the incoming administration.

‘The trouble has started’

Kleynhans re-tweeted a post by online TV channel MDN News that the US’ decision had raised concerns about the future of USSA relations and the evolving priorities of the incoming administration.

Commenting on the tweet, Kleynhans said: “The trouble has started.”

No trouble here?

Magwenya dismissed Kleynhans’ claim, saying South Africa sent the country’s ambassador to the US, Ebrahim Rasool, to the inauguration today in Washington DC.

He said Ramaphosa was attending the World Economic Forum in Davos this week, where South Africa’s presence is also in line with its Presidency of the G20.

Solidarity and AfriForum have close ties with the US Republican party and Kleynhans recently visited the US, where he followed Trump’s election campaign prior to his election.

Relations between the US and South Africa were cordial under outgoing President Joe Biden, who saw South Africa as an important and strategic partner in Africa.

Biden resisted pressure from some US congressmen to punish Pretoria for its close ties with Russia and for taking Israel to the International Court of Justice for genocide in Gaza.

Trump inauguration break of tradition

SA’s head of diplomacy Clayton Monyela echoed Magwenya’s sentiments, reiterating that: “Basic research will show that the USA doesn’t invite Heads of State to inauguration ceremonies.”

Monyela’s utterances came in response to Zimbabwe Anti-Sanctions Movement (ZASM) chaiperson Rutendo Matinyarare’s post which insinuated that Trump’s return to presidency would not be good for Africa.

Monyela said the invitation of the three heads of state present at Trump’s inauguration were a break from tradition.

Foreign leaders were previously banned from attending US inaugurations, however, this year, and in the USA’s history, the president-elect invited Chinese President Xi Jinping, Argentine President Javier Milei, and Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni.

In a further response to Matinyarare’s insinuation that a Trump government would not represent African interests, Monyela said this view was speculative.

“Your view about what Trump’s 2nd term will mean for Africa is speculative at best,” said Monyela.

“Foreign policy is anchored on the pursuit of national interest. The USA understands SA’s strategic importance in relation to their approach to our continent. Trump will be in Johannesburg in November for the G20 Summit,” Monyela concluded.

