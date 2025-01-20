SA to outline G20 priorities at World Economic Forum in Davos

South Africa assumed the presidency of the G20 on 1 December 2024, taking over from Brazil.

South Africa will be outlining priorities for its G20 Presidency when it attends the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday.

Ramaphosa made the remarks in his weekly newsletter “From the Desk of the President”.

G20

As in previous G20 presidencies, dialogues with civil society and other non-government institutions are conducted through various engagement groups.

These engagement groups cover sectors such as business, labour, civil society, parliamentary bodies and the judiciary.

Following the approach of the Brazilian G20 Presidency in 2024, Ramaphosa said South Africa will be convening a G20 Social Forum.

“This will bring together representatives of engagement groups and other segments of civil society.”

Cooperation

The president said the promotion of cooperation among the G20 and other countries on the most pressing issues facing the world is at the centre of South Africa’s agenda.

“This cooperation should not only take place at a government-to-government level. It should involve all social formations.

Ramaphosa said South Africa will also focus on its ongoing commitment to partnerships in pursuit of inclusive growth and sustainable development.

“We will present our experiences of cooperation across society in South Africa and encourage greater emphasis on partnerships in international relations.

“In particular, we will make a call for global companies to partner with governments, entrepreneurs and stakeholders in emerging markets to pursue sustainable and inclusive growth.”

Partnerships

Ramaphosa said partnerships are key to South Africa’s growth and progress, adding that the government has committed to reaching out across society to find solutions to the challenges the country is facing.

“Our experience of the Covid-19 pandemic underlined how important collaboration was in saving lives and livelihoods. It showed the value of effective coordination across the state and with other sectors of society.”

Ramaphosa added the country has seen the value of partnership in response to the electricity crisis.

“The progress we have made in reducing the severity of load shedding has been made possible by bringing together government departments, state-owned companies, businesses, labour and other social partners.

“The National Electricity Crisis Committee has played a crucial role in coordinating and focusing the efforts of these many different players,” Ramaphosa said.

Cooperation

Ramaphosa said other areas of cooperation have extended beyond immediate economic issues.

“Government came together with civil society partners on a national strategy to end gender-based violence and femicide.”

Ramaphosa has reaffirmed South Africa’s commitment to work with all social partners “in pursuit of inclusive growth that benefits all South Africans and leaves no one behind.”

