‘We’ll make SA ungovernable’: Numsa’s Irvin Jim fires warning over ‘DA cabinet’

The EFF's coalition proposal to the ANC has been given the thumbs up by Numsa's secretary-general.

National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) General Secretary Irvin Jim has warned the ANC about including the DA in cabinet, threatening to make the “country ungovernable”.

After securing just over 40% of the total vote in May’s general elections, the ANC teamed up with the DA and other political parties to form a Government of National Unity (GNU). After electing President Cyril Ramaphosa for a second term, the coalition has been thrashing out his executive, or cabinet.

While the GNU has been welcomed by many, several organisations have criticised a political marriage between the ANC and DA.

‘We will do to the ANC and DA what we did to the National Party’

Jim was among those who have slammed the coalition, firing a warning on Saturday.

“We secured hollow political victory in 1994 without economic freedom so if the ANC thinks it’s gonna insult us with its DA right cabinet we will make this country ungovernable.

“As we were advised by Nelson Mandela, we will do to the ANC and DA what we did to the National Party!”

The ‘ideal coalition’

In a letter to ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula on Saturday, EFF secretary-general Marshall Dlamini proposed a coalition between the parties. Dlamini said the EFF was willing to work with its political rival if it excluded the DA and Freedom Front Plus from the coalition.

“The EFF is of the view that, based on successive election manifestos of the ANC, in particular the 2024 Elections Manifesto, there is more that brings us together to co-govern and hit the ground running.”

It warned of a “soft coup” that could take the country backwards.

“We conclusively advise that the ANC must not work or co-govern with the DA and FF Plus in the interest of its historic mission. This, the ANC must do, even if it believes that the EFF is not its preferred partner,” said Dlamini.

The proposal found favour with Jim, who said it was supported by Numsa.

“The EFF letter to the ANC is a correct political-ideological position. NUMSA support it.

“There is absolute no need for the ANC to form a government with right-wing capitalist political parties that are anti-worker and union-bashing … The ANC should form a government with EFF, MK Party and the UDM.

“Lock out the DA of Helen Zille and the Freedom Front Plus .”

