Done deal? Cabinet ‘likely’ to be announced today

Here are the reported cabinet positions the DA could recieve and who they may choose as ministers.

After two weeks of negotiations, all indications are President Cyril Ramaphosa will announce his cabinet on Sunday evening.

After securing just over 40% of the total vote in May’s general elections, the ANC teamed up with the DA and other political parties to form a Government of National Unity (GNU). After electing President Cyril Ramaphosa for a second term, the coalition has been thrashing out his executive, or cabinet.

After reportedly first asking for as many as 11 ministerial positions and a dozen deputy minister posts, the Sunday Times on Sunday said the DA is likely to settle with six ministries and several deputy ministries.

It also reportedly gave up its demand for control of the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition and was given agriculture, without land reform, instead.

Which portfolios and which ministers?

The DA’s reported portfolios could then include agriculture, home affairs, basic education, public works & infrastructure, communications & digital technologies, and forestry, fisheries & environment.

While ministers from the DA are still being decided, they may include party leader John Steenhuisen, Leon Schreiber, Dean Macpherson, Parliamentary chief whip Siviwe Gwarube, spokesperson Solly Malatsi, and Mathew Cuthbert.

Cabinet ‘may not be what ANC or DA want’

DA Federal Council Chair Helen Zille told the paper that while things could change quickly, she was confident an agreement would be made before the end of the weekend.

She said it may not be what the DA or ANC originally wanted but was adequate.

“If we do end with a deal, it will not be what the ANC wanted and it will not be what we wanted. But there will be enough to give us a real shot at exercising a powerful influence inside government and of running some crucial portfolios.”

The DA’s Federal Executive is set to meet on Sunday afternoon to discuss the cabinet proposal and potentially decide on ministers.

Zille responds to criticism of negotiations

Zille on Saturday defended her party‘s demands in negotiations, describing claims of parties were “bickering for power and position” as “bizarre”.

“It’s bizarre to describe serious negotiations about portfolios that can make a real impact on rescuing our country, as ‘bickering’.

“There is no point in going into government if you cannot make a difference where it matters,” she said.

She also took aim at critics who accused her of using condescending language, labelling them “professional offence-seekers”.

The accusation had also been levelled against Zille earlier in the week by Ramaphosa. In his response to a letter from Zille to ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula about cabinet positions, the president said the party found the letter “offensive, condescending, and inconsistent with the Constitution.

