Nxesi denies SACP’s 2026 election bid is a ‘Mapaila move’

The SACP's Mapaila has been critical of the ANC since the formation of the government of national unity (GNU).

Deputy national chairperson of the South African Communist Party (SACP), Thulas Nxesi, said the party’s decision to contest the local government elections in 2026 is not a “Mapaila decision”.

Nxesi expressed his support for the ANC at Saturday’s 113th birthday celebrations in Cape Town.

Solly Mapaila, the SACP’s general secretary, was not present. He was announced to be attending the inauguration of the Venezuelan president.

Mapaila slams ANC’s ‘sell-out’ stance, Nxesi sets record straight

Since the formation of the government of national unity (GNU), Mapaila has been critical of the ANC.

After the national and provincial elections, he accused the ANC of taking a “sell-out” position.

“The SACP’s decision is not a Mapaila decision but a congress decision. So, our ally is the ANC and not the Democratic Alliance (DA),” Nxesi said.

He said the SACP wants to remain a member of the tripartite alliance.

However, Nxesi said there are still problems within the alliance, such as poor consultation and a slow pace of reconfiguration.

“A strong alliance needs reconfigurations, which has not materialised despite our efforts over 17 years.”

Call for unity among alliance partners

Although the SACP is in an alliance with the ANC, the party wants to define itself as an independent body.

“We resolve to emphasise our independence on all fronts of the struggle. However, we are interdependent and do not wish to leave the tripartite alliance to which we have dedicated so much time.”

He warned the leaders of the member parties to refrain from name-calling and insults during disagreements.

“I appeal to all the alliance members to not engage in populist name-calling, insults and personal attacks.”

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa also reaffirmed his party’s commitment to the alliance.

“We should not tear apart or break the alliance. It needs to continue working,” he said.

Ramaphosa said the alliance is responsible for the democratic breakthrough in South Africa.

“It is therefore important that this alliance remains united,” he said.

NOW READ: ANC’s grip loosens, but Ramaphosa declares: ‘We’re still in charge’