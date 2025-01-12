Strained ties: Jewish prayers absent from ANC’s big day

The SAJBD says it wasn’t invited to offer prayers at the ANC’s 113th birthday. President claims the invites stopped after the 7 October 2023 Hamas attack.

The South African Jewish Board of Deputies (SAJBD) says it was not invited to offer prayers at the ANC’s 113 birthday celebrations in Cape Town on Saturday.

The ANC invited different faith leaders to offer prayers. The Christian, Muslim, and Rastafarian faiths were represented. A representative from the traditional African religion was also invited but did not show up at the event and was said to be stuck in traffic.

Supporters gathered at the Mandela Park stadium were captivated by the Rastafarian priest who offered prayers.

SAJBD says ANC left them out since 2023

However, there was no sign of a representative from the Jewish community.

Speaking to The Citizen on Sunday, SAJBD president Zev Krengel said the Jewish community had not received invites to ANC events since 2023.

“We were not officially invited to give a prayer. This has been the case since the 7 October 2023 massacre by Hamas in Israel.

“Since then, the ANC has stopped inviting us to their events to give Jewish prayers,” Krengel said.

Krengel said the Jewish community and the ANC used to have good relations during the late President Nelson Mandela’s presidency.

Tense relations with Jewish community

However, Krengel said the relationship deteriorated over the years.

“During the Mandela era, we had an excellent relationship between the Jewish community and the ANC, and here it was at its best.”

He said the good relationship continued with other presidents, but relations between the Jewish community and the ANC were not as good as they used to be.

“Since Ramaphosa’s presidency, the relationship has been more difficult, as he has not had an open-door policy towards the community.

“Since the Hamas attack and the government taking Israel to the International Court of Justice, the relationship has become very strained,” he said.

‘Best relationship in Mandela’s era’

Speaking to The Citizen on Sunday, ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri said the religious communities that offered prayers on Saturday had done so on behalf of all faiths.

“Faith-based leaders who prayed yesterday did so on behalf of all cultural communities.

“You will note that even the traditional African religion, Hindu faith, and others did not pray,” she said.

Bhengu-Motsiri said that the ANC is the only organization that starts its events with prayers.

She said the party believes in equality and respect for all religious communities, including the Jewish community.

“All faiths are treated equally and with great sensitivity. All faith-based communities participate in ANC activities without exception.

“We are the only organization that starts events with multi-faith prayers. Not all faith leaders may speak at every event. Jewish prayers have been conducted at countless ANC events,” she said.

