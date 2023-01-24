ANC, EFF and ActionSA to battle it out for control of Polokwane’s ward 10

Alex Japho Matlala

A showdown is expected when the ANC, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and ActionSA battle it out for the control of ward 10 under the Polokwane municipality during the by-elections tomorrow.

‘Vote for ANC’

“The ANC is going to back this one,” ANC deputy provincial secretary Basikopo Makamu said yesterday.

Makamu said the time was ripe for the ANC to show all small political parties in Limpopo how it is done.

“We have worked the ground enough and we are satisfied that we will win this one.” he said.

Makamu, who is also Limpopo MEC for cooperative governance, human settlement and traditional affairs, claimed he was a soothsayer.

“I can see the future. The people of Limpopo, of Moletji in particular, are tired of loitering in the streets with no political party to give them sanity.

“This Wednesday, they have decided to do the right thing – to vote for the ANC,” he said.

Makamu said the ANC was one of the oldest political parties in Africa.

He said the people of Moletji will choose the party in order to have a better life.

“They are going to vote for the ANC on Wednesday, because it is the party that has been there, done that and seen that.

“Limpopo is the home of the ANC. Fortunately, the people of Moletji know that better than anyone else,” said Makamu.

‘EFF has delivered clean water’

But the EFF does not agree.

EFF provincial chair Tshilidzi Maraga said the party was waiting for tomorrow to come.

“The gloves are on. We are ready for the battle,” said Maraga.

“We have shown the people of Moletji since we won the ward that we care.

“We have delivered clean water to the people of Moletji – something that the ANC was unable to do all these years.

“We are revamping toilets after our people turned to bushes under the ANC-led government and we are visible in the community.

“Our only message to the voters is let us all go to the polls on Wednesday to complete what we started.

“And my message to the ANC and ActionSA is that we are going to moer them now and we will moer them next year.

“We want to tell them that the EFF is going to govern Limpopo, come elections next year,” Maraga said.

ANC, the biggest party in council

Polokwane is Limpopo’s capital and the province’s economic hub.

The city has just over one million people, the majority of whom work in retail stores, factories, municipalities, government departments and mining houses in and around the city.

The municipality’s council consist of 90 councillors. The ANC is the biggest political party in the council with a total of 56 councillors.

The EFF and the Democratic Alliance comes second and third with 21 and seven councillors, respectively.

Thipa Selala, spokesperson for the Polokwane municipality, said the council was working around the clock every day to deliver services to all communities within the jurisdiction of Polokwane.

