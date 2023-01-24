Daily news update: ANC MP murder case, load shedding woes and tariff increase update

Citizen Reporter

Murder case against ANC MP Sibusiso Kula postponed to Friday

The Orkney Magistrate’s Court has postponed the murder case against African National Congress (ANC) MP Sibusiso Kula, 34, to 27 January 2023 for formal bail application.

Kula is facing a murder charge following the death of his wife, Jennifer Motlhomi.

According to the NPA, Kula’s wife was found murdered on 27 November 2022, in what seemed like a robbery.

READ MORE: Murder case against ANC MP Sibusiso Kula postponed to Friday

Ramaphosa: No short term solutions to end load shedding

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

President Cyril Ramaphosa has reiterated that South Africans will need to bite the bullet and put up with erratic power supply for the foreseeable future.

In his weekly letter, Ramaphosa provided a tiny ounce of feedback from this past week’s back-to-back meetings with stakeholders about the load shedding crisis.

Stakeholders included representatives of labour, business, traditional leaders, religious leaders and the community constituency, premiers, metro mayors and leaders of political parties.

READ MORE: Ramaphosa: No short term solutions to end load shedding

Ramaphosa told Eskom to suspend tariff increase

Photo: iStock

President Cyril Ramaphosa has told power utility Eskom to suspend the pending 18.65% tariff increase approved by the National Energy Regular of South Africa (Nersa) until the load shedding issue has been resolved.

Ramaphosa, during his closing address at the ANC Free State provincial conference, said the government felt Eskom should not implement tariff increase.

He has given the Eskom board homework to consider a proposal to suspend the tariff.

READ MORE: Ramaphosa told Eskom to suspend tariff increase

SA celebs in Dubai for the Beyoncé concert

Rich Mnisi, Thando Thabethe and Maps Maponyane at the launch of Atlantic The Royal in Dubai | Pictures: Instagram

Dubai recently hosted what many are calling the opening of the world’s most luxurious hotel and a set of South African stars were lucky enough to be in attendance to see Beyoncé’s headline-making performance.

According to Daily Mail, the Cuff It singer was paid a reported $35 million for her one-hour show at the launch event for Atlantis The Royal in Dubai.

The performance was her first concert performance in four years.

READ MORE: SA celebs in Dubai for the Beyoncé concert

Ten Hag says Man United must ‘change mentality’ after Arsenal defeat

Manchester United’s Dutch manager Erik ten Hag applauds fans on the pitch after the English League Cup quarter final football match between Manchester United and Charlton Athletic, at Old Trafford, in Manchester, north-west England on January 10, 2023. Man Utd won the game 3-0. Oli SCARFF / AFP

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said his team must change their mentality if they want to become a trophy-winning team, bemoaning defensive errors in his side’s 3-2 defeat against Arsenal on Sunday.



ALSO READ: Arsenal beat Man Utd to make title statement

Eddie Nketiah struck in the closing minutes at the Emirates to claim a dramatic victory for the Premier League leaders, who restored their five-point advantage over Manchester City.

Marcus Rashford gave the visitors a first-half lead in London but Nketiah equalised shortly afterwards.

READ MORE: Ten Hag says Man United must ‘change mentality’ after Arsenal defeat