Parly rubbishes reports of rift between Joemat-Pettersson’s children and ANC-govt

By Narissa Subramoney

Parliament has strongly condemned reports alleging a rift between the family of late MP Tina Joemat-Pettersson and members of the governing party.

According to a report by Sunday World, members of the ANC who wanted to pay their respects to the grieving family “was subjected to a humiliating and embarrassing cold reception” from Joemat-Pettersson’s sons, Austin and Terrence Pettersson.

The Sunday newspaper reported ANC heavyweights, including National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula were chased away from the family home in Cape Town and told to return some other time.

It’s understood police were almost roped into to arrest the late MP’s eldest son, who apparently chased away mourners at the gate of their home.

The report further alleges the Pettersson siblings have “adopted a hostile stance against the ANC and its leaders, saying the organisation contributed to their mother’s tragic death”.

ALSO READ: Tina Joemat-Pettersson leaves a complicated legacy

Parliament responds

But Parliament has since lashed out at the publication for “gross misrepresentation” and is demanding a retraction and apology for the damning report.

“Contrary to the article’s blatant lies, that the speaker was snubbed by the family, the speaker was warmly welcomed by the Joemat-Pettersson family during her visit to pay her respects,” said Parliament in a statement.

“She spent three hours with the bereaved family, offering condolences, sharing memories, and providing comfort during this challenging time.”

It further described the report as “deeply disheartening”.

“The actions of the Sunday World are a clear violation of the fundamental principles of accuracy, fairness, and respect for the privacy and emotional well-being of the family in times of grief.

“Parliament reserves its right to officially file a complaint against this brazen dissemination of false information.”

ALSO READ: Cancer wasn’t Tina Joemat-Pettersson’s only battle

ANC memorial

Last week, the Petterson siblings confirmed that an official ANC memorial would be held on Wednesday in Kimberley, followed by a private cremation service “as per mom’s wishes”.

Joemat-Pettersson died under mysterious circumstances. She was a member of the Section 194 inquiry established to probe suspected public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane‘s fitness to hold office.

The late MP was interviewed by police investigating WhatsApp text messages she allegedly sent to Mkhwebane’s husband, in which she was said to be extorting money on behalf of ANC MPs Pemmy Majodina and committee chair Richard Dyantyi.

ALSO READ: NPA’s ID denies Tina Joemat-Pettersson was threatened with arrest over Mkhwebane ‘extortion’