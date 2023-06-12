VIDEO: Minister Dlamini-Zuma highlights B-BBEE relevance after 29 years

By Thahasello Mphatsoe

With over 10 organisations hosted by Deloitte South Africa to address the importance of pledging towards transformation, Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and People with Disabilities Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma says Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) was still very much relevant. Attending to the paradox of a “rich Africa but poor Africans” was important.

“We’ve had almost 30 years to address something that went on for more than 300 years, so we are far from where we should be,” she says.

