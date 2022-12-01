Getrude Makhafola
Premium Journalist
4 minute read
1 Dec 2022
5:19 pm
Politics

Phala Phala crisis: David ‘The Cat’ Mabuza likely to be our next president?

Getrude Makhafola

The Constitution dictates that Mabuza, the man who failed to get the nod from the ANC's branches, might yet have a chance to be president.

David Mabuza Cyril Ramaphosa Phala Phala
President Cyril Ramaphosa and deputy David Mabuza. Photo: Gallo Images
Still limping from the devastating rejection by ANC branches, South Africa's Deputy President David Mabuza may yet ascend to the country's top job, albeit for a short period, as President Cyril Ramaphosa contemplates his political future in the wake of the findings on the Phala Phala robbery scandal. Ramaphosa's foes in the governing ANC and opposition parties are piling the pressure on him to resign, two weeks ahead of the highly contested ANC national elective conference where he is seeking election for a second term. The governing ANC's 80-member national executive committee (NEC) will, on Thursday evening, hold an urgent...

Read more on these topics