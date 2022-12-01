JUST IN: Ramaphosa to address the nation amid Phala Phala saga

Citizen Reporter

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address the nation on Thursday amid pressure for him to step aside or resign from office following the release of the Phala Phala report.

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya confirmed the news in an interview with 702, where he said Ramaphosa would provide clarity on a way forward.

Parliament’s Section 89 panel last night released its report into the theft of $580 000 at Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala game farm in Limpopo.

The report found that the president may have committed serious violations of the Constitution and anti-corruption laws.

Therefore, the panel, chaired by retired Chief Justice Sandile Ngcobo, concluded that he has a prima facie case to answer.

The National Assembly is set to consider and deliberate on the Phala Phala report next Tuesday, 6 December.

Vincent Magwenya: I am hoping that in the next hour or so we will be able to provide some direction in terms of an imminent announcement that the President will be making. I don't want to speculate what his decision will be. A further announcement will be made.— Mandy Wiener (@MandyWiener) December 1, 2022

