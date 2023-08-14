By Lunga Mzangwe
‘Pravin Gordhan will sell everything – even South Africans’, says ANCYL president

ANCYL leader Collen Malatji has voiced his disapproval over the sale of the South African Airways (SAA).

ANC Youth League president, Collen Malatji briefs media at Luthuli House in Johannesburg on 3 July 2023. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
ANC Youth League (ANCYL) president Collen Malatji has hit out at Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan saying if he is not stopped from selling state-owned companies, he will sell everything, including South Africans. Malatji spoke during an interview with The Citizen about the ANCYL and some of burning issues in the ANC. “That one that sells everything is called Pravin. We are not allowing this. We have made our voice clear at the lekgotla. “One day we’ll wake up and hear that South Africans have been sold to another country [by Gordhan],” he said. ALSO READ: Defending critical ANCYL voices:...

