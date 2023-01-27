Presidency won’t confirm David Mabuza wants to quit as deputy president

Gareth Cotterell

As speculation builds over whether Deputy President David Mabuza will resign, the Presidency says it “will not comment on any second-hand reports concerning any members of the executive”.

Wide-ranging reports this week suggest that Mabuza is on the verge of stepping down and allowing African National Congress (ANC) deputy president Paul Mashatile to take his seat in the Presidency.

Mabuza’s position as deputy president became tenuous after the ANC’s elective conference at Nasrec in December.

During proceedings at Nasrec, Mabuza declined his nomination for another term. This means he will be the first ANC deputy president to not become the party’s president.

A report on Friday said Mabuza has told President Cyril Ramaphosa of his intention to resign.

Mabuza’s office allegedly confirmed to News24 that he thinks it is important to “align party leadership roles with government responsibilities”.

Rumours of Mabuza’s resignation have been swirling on social media, but earlier on Friday, News24 reported that Mabuza’s spokesperson said there was “no truth” to the claims.

Presidency stays mum

When asked to comment on the speculation, Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya told The Citizen that he refuses to comment on Mabuza’s position until a final decision has been made.

“Should there be any changes in the executive authority of government, the president will communicate those changes when he deems it appropriate to do so and as per the exercise of his prerogative,” said Magwenya.

Until the Presidency does release an official comment, uncertainty over one of the country’s top political positions will continue to build.

Gauteng ANC

Earlier this week, ANC Gauteng chairperson Panyaza Lesufi said Mashatile no longer had a full-time position in the party.

“Branches of the ANC have affirmed him as deputy president. Remember when he was treasurer of the ANC, he had to be pulled back from parliament because he was a member of parliament. We had to pull him back from parliament to be full-time as ANC TG,” he said.

“And now that he is no longer full-time, we’re rectifying that and taking him back to parliament.”

Paul Mashatile

Speaking to the media on 6 January, Mashatile said he was ready to serve as South Africa’s deputy president.

“For now, I have been elected as the deputy president of the ANC and work at Luthuli House. If I get invited to government at some point, I will join them,” he said.

Ramaphosa has been under pressure to reshuffle his Cabinet after the ANC’s elective conference in December.

Joining Mabuza as Cabinet members not voted back onto the ANC NEC were Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor and Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu.

