JUST IN: Al Jama-ah’s Thapelo Amad elected Joburg mayor

Citizen Reporter

Al Jama-ah councillor Thapelo Amad has been elected the new executive mayor of the City of Johannesburg.

New Joburg mayor

Amad was elected the mayor of the metro on Friday, during the second day of the 13th extraordinary council meeting.

This follows the ouster of the Democratic Alliance‘s (DA) Mpho Phalatse from office on Thursday through a motion of no confidence.

The no-confidence motion was brought by the African Transformation Movement (ATM), Al Jama-ah and the African Independent Congress (AIC).

Amad, who is also the chairperson of Al Jama-ah in Gauteng, received 138 votes.

Phalatse was fielded by the DA as their mayoral candidate while ActionSA nominated its councillor Funzela Ngobeni.

Phalatse got 81 votes while Ngobeni got 46 votes.

This is a developing story. More to follow.

