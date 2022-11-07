Presidency tight-lipped on Ramaphosa’s deadline on Phala Phala

Faizel Patel

President Cyril Ramaphosa has made the deadline to submit responses to Parliment’s Section 89 panel investigating the infamous Phala Phala farm heist, SAFM reports.

As the president heads to Egypt for the Cop27 Summit, the Presidency has been tight-lipped about whether Ramaphosa has indeed met the ten-day deadline given to him by the independent panel of experts.

A three-member panel was appointed by National Assembly speaker, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, to assess whether Ramaphosa broke the law around the theft of US dollars on his Phala Phala farm two years ago.

Parliament instituted the section 89 inquiry panel following a motion by African Transformation Movement (ATM) leader Vuyo Zungula to have Ramaphosa removed.

Deadline

Ramaphosa was given a time frame of 28 October to Sunday 6 November.

Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said the president is adhering to the rules of the panel.

Magwenya said the rules don’t ask for a direct engagement between the president and the panel and the details will most likely be made public when the panel concludes its work.

Ramaphosa has repeatedly refused to provide details of the robbery that took place at his game farm, in which an alleged $4 million in cash was stolen.

Arthur Fraser complaint

The theft was first revealed by former spy boss Arthur Fraser who laid a complaint against Ramaphosa, accusing him of breaching the Prevention of Organised Crime Act by not reporting the robbery.

He claimed the suspects who broke into the president’s property were subsequently kidnapped, interrogated, and paid off to keep silent.

The charges which include kidnapping, bribery and defeating the ends of justice is being investigated by Hawks with probes also instituted by the South African Revenue Services (Sars), South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) and the Public Protector.

Motlanthe warns Ramaphosa

At the weekend, former president Kgalema Motlanthe said Ramaphosa’s refusal to provide a full explanation of the robbery at his Phala Phala farm “communicates a certain message.”

The Sunday Times reports that Motlanthe has warned the president’s failure to provide clarity on the scandal is damaging the presidency.

Motlanthe’s sentiments about Ramaphosa damaging the presidency and the African National Congress (ANC) was echoed by Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu.

Sisulu criticised Ramaphosa’s leadership and reiterated her call that he must lead by example and step aside, pending the outcome of investigations into the Phala Phala farm robbery scandal.

