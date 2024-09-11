PSC to probe Gauteng health head’s appointment amid corruption claims

The PSC will investigate the appointment of Arnold Malotana following complaints about his qualifications and alleged involvement in a corruption scandal.

The chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Public Service and Administration has requested the Public Service Commission (PSC) investigate the appointment of the head of the Gauteng health department.

The chairperson, Jan de Villiers, confirmed in a video posted on X that the committee received a complaint about Arnold Lesiba Malotana’s recent appointment.

“I’ve referred this complaint to the PSC, who will now investigate and give us a recommendation,” he said.

PSC to probe HoD’s qualification

In order to determine whether Malotana has the necessary Master’s degree for the role, the investigation aims to uncover any possible irregularities with the head of department’s application and reported qualifications.

“It was also alleged that Mr Malotana’s appointment was processed despite a Special Investigating Unit (SIU) investigation into a tender-rigging scheme, where he allegedly shared R8 million in bribes with two other officials,” de Villiers explained in a statement on Wednesday.

“There is a question of whether proper procedures were followed in Mr Malotana’s appointment, including verification of his qualifications and consideration of alleged corrupt activities.”

The chairperson added that as the committee, it tries to aid the state in professionalisation and making sure that merit-based appointments are made so that the state can become a professional vehicle for employment.

“The committee will hold the executive authority and members of the executive accountable on various matters related to principles and values governing public administration,” he said.

The probe comes after the Democratic Alliance in Gauteng condemned Gauteng Health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko for allegedly refusing to provide Malotana’s qualifications.

MEC ‘ducked’ questions about Malotana’s qualifications

Jack Bloom, DA Gauteng Shadow MEC for Health, said on 4 September that at a sitting of the Gauteng Legislature, he asked the MEC to provide copies of Malotana’s qualifications, but she allegedly ducked the question.

Nkomo-Ralehoko also reportedly told Bloom to direct his question to Premier Panyaza Lesufi’s office as they handled his appointment.

“This disgraceful reply shows there is something to hide. Surely her own office has a copy of his qualifications, as he has held senior positions in the department for more than a decade,” Bloom said in a statement.

“If there is nothing to hide, the MEC can easily provide Malotana’s qualifications.”