Rise Mzansi and new MK party are ‘big contenders’ – political analyst

The two newly formed political parties contesting the forthcoming national elections could be serious contenders against the old guard of the ANC, Democratic Alliance (DA) and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

Rise Mzansi and the recently launched uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party, that have both gained much attention, are two of the most talked about developments in the run-up to the elections.

According to North-West University political analyst Sysman Motloung, Rise Mzansi has worked for some time for the past year and targeted young people, which made them unique.

“Other than the EFF, Rise Mzansi is the second party to really try to appeal to the young voters. They are appealing to young people with an intention to show there is a failing government and the institution will not transform to pursue and promote the interests of young people,” he said.

“Rise Mzansi is more holistic in terms of reform, politics, accountability, aspects of citizen engagement and climate change.

“They are really clear on climate change, which is something young people, especially those who are more educated, are really buying into.”

Rise Mzansi was launched on 19 April, 2023 at Constitution Hill in Johannesburg. Former journalist and Rivonia Circle think-tank cofounder Songezo Zibi was named as party leader.

The party intends on contesting this year’s general election, with Zibi as the presidential candidate. Motloung said if young people really showed confidence and turned out to vote like never before, and showed support for Rise Mzansi, then it would be a contender for government.

He said it could even replace the DA and likely give the EFF “a run for its money”.

“It is a matter of how much reservations young people have about Rise Mzansi on whether it will really do what it says. Another thing is the willingness by the voter and young people to detach.

“A person must detach themselves,” Motloung said. “They must allow themselves to break away from ANC and the EFF.

“They must allow themselves to see a different reality perspective and could Rise Mzansi be that reality? It is a personal will.”

The newly launched MK party was registered on 7 September, 2023 and launched in Soweto on 16 December.

The party was named after the former armed wing of the ANC and was endorsed by former president Jacob Zuma. Motloung said the MK was for the disillusioned ANC faithful group.

“The kind of people who say, no matter what, I die with ANC. They are likely to support MK because of Zuma and the heritage that MK has in its association with the ANC,” he said.

“It is also a matter of somebody who, within the party, thinks President Cyril Ramaphosa did not do what he was supposed to do.

That person is most likely to vote for MK. “MK is also coming from an African nationalist sentiment based on what Zuma is saying, and them appealing to black people and to traditional leaders.”

Motloung pointed out though that it was crucial every party took each other seriously.

“As a party, you cannot undermine another political party. They may mock each other, but can’t regard others as useless. One party may say they are not scared, but they are worried. So, they should not underestimate one another,” he said.

“It’s a matter of effort that you put in. Look at the Rise Mzansi. It is something. Once you go in elections, you’re contending.

“Before Rise Mzansi and MK emerged as political parties, there was serious groundwork happening and that is something to be worried about.”