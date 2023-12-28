‘We don’t play marbles’- Gayton McKenzie on Bonginkosi Khanyile axing

Patriotic Alliance (PA) leader Gayton McKenzie has reacted to the axing of Bonginkosi Khanyile, claiming the party “don’t play marbles” but take immediate action.

Khanyile, the PA’s KZN candidate and youth wing leader, was expelled by the PA this week after he attended a rally of the newly formed Umkhonto we Sizwe party addressed by former president Jacob Zuma.

Zuma called Khanyile to the stage during the rally and claimed he would be campaigning with the party ahead of next year’s elections.

Taking to social media, McKenzie praised the speed at which his party took action against Khanyile.

“Imagine us sitting in hearings whilst our political opponents are busy campaigning, we don’t play marbles at the PA.”

He added the party did not “have dual membership rubbish”.

“When the snake of confusion appears, we cut the head immediately and swiftly”.

An apology

PA deputy secretary-general Meshé Habana said Khanyile had apologised over the incident, “however, the leadership of the PA has decided that it is not acceptable for any leader of the PA to appear, without consultation with other PA leaders, at an event of a rival political party.”

“Khanyile was accompanied to the event by PA supporters wearing our party’s regalia. Khanyile’s actions have brought both himself and the party into disrepute in a manner that unfortunately requires the firmest and most decisive of responses,” he added.

The party’s new premier candidate and youth leaders have yet to be announced.

“The Youth Alliance also has a strong crop of young leaders from whom an inspiring young leader shall be chosen,” Habana said.

Additional reporting by Faizel Patel