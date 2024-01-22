MK party dismisses allegations of financial misconduct

MK party has denied that top officials are stealing from donations to the organisation.

The MK Party has dismissed allegations that party funds were being stolen by some of the top leaders of the party.

MK does not have Capitec account

The Citizen spoke to MK spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela who denied any wrong-doing concerning party funds and donations.

There were allegations that large sums of money kept disappearing from the MK Capitec accounts once donations had been received. But Ndhlela said these were just rumors that were designed to tarnish the image of the MK Party.

“MK Party has a Standard bank account which is also governed by the IEC. We do not have Capitec Account, its pure gossip, propaganda and rumors,” Ndhlela said.

It had also been alleged that former SAA chairperson Dudu Myeni and former president Jacob Zuma’s daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sombudla were key signatories to the MK bank accounts. Ndhlela denied this.

“These are lies and this guy spreading these things we know him and he does not like us,” he said.

Ndhlela said he was not even sure if Myeni was a member of the MK.

Despite this Ndhlela said the MK was open to being scrutinized by the IEC or other enforcement agencies. He said the MK’s finances were above board.

“Our membership fees are governed as per IEC regulations,” he said.

According to Ndhlela the MK was in talks with some funders. He said the party was not ready to talk about these negotiations at this stage.

Over the weekend a tweet by a prominent business man alleged that more than R900 000 had been moved from an MK bank account after it was donated by some businessmen at a pro-Palestine event.