Rise Mzansi plans to use Gauteng agriculture MEC role to combat hunger (VIDEO0

Gana said they would liaise with other provinces on issues of agriculture

Rise Mzansi chairperson Vuyiswa Ramokgopa campaigns from Naledi Train Station to Johannesburg Park Station on May 02, 2024 in Soweto. At the time, Ramokgopa vowed to revolutionalise public transport by committing to an efficient and affordable public transport. (Photo by Gallo Images/City Press/Tebogo Letsie)

Gauteng’s new Members of the Executive Council (MEC) for Agriculture and Rural Development, Vuyiswa Ramokgopa, will use her newfound power to tackle the province’s hunger problems, her party Rise Mzansi said.

Ramokgopa, who was the party’s candidate for premier in the province before the elections and the forming of the government of national unity (GNU), and is its national chairperson, was named in Premier Panyaza Lesufi’s executive council after protracted talks between the African National Congress (ANC) and Democratic Alliance (DA) saw multiple delays before the provincial cabinet was announced on Wednesday.

Lesufi decided to separate the Department of Agriculture, Environmental Affairs and Rural Development into two, with the Department of Environment portfolio given to the Patriotic Alliance (PA), with Sheila Mary Peters as the new MEC.

ALSO READ: Lesufi’s Cabinet: These are your new MECs for Gauteng

A ‘capable leader’ to tackle food scarcity

According to Rise Mzansi, Ramokgopa is an experienced entrepreneur and business leader with over 15 years of experience across various industries including retail, marketing and design, events management and property investment – she has also held various listed, private and non-profit board roles. She holds a BCom in Politics, Philosophy and Economics from UCT and has completed executive programmes with GIBS and Oxford University.

Speaking to Newzroom Afrika, Rise Mzansi’s chief organiser Makashule Gana said the party was grateful to Lesufi for the opportunity the agriculture and rural development portfolio will bring to better the country.

“One of the issues we were campaigning on was ending hunger, ensuring that the people of South Africa don’t have to go to bed hungry.

“Now we have got an opportunity to showcase the kind of politics and leadership we have been talking about during the campaign,” he said.

Gana said they would work to the best of their abilities to ensure there is food on the table and would liaise with other provinces on issues of agriculture and agro-processing to help those outside Gauteng as well.

ALSO READ: DA Gauteng deputy speaker Refiloe Ntsekhe to resign

Did not demand the portfolio

When asked about negotiating with the ANC for the portfolio, and the Environment portfolio going to the PA, Gana said Rise Mzansi had always said it would respect the power and prerogative of the premier and President Cyril Ramaphosa, to appoint those they saw fit in the government of national unity.

“We never went into the discussion with a demand, to say we want a particular portfolio or we want to be in the executive.

“We said if you believe that we have something to offer the people of Gauteng, we have a capable leader in Vuyiswa Ramokgopa. So if you believe that we can contribute to ensuring that the lives of the people of Gauteng are improved we will accept the responsibility in whatever capacity, in whatever portfolio,” said Gana.



Watch Gana discuss their objectives below: