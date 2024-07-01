Sassa, social development now in the hands of ANC Women’s League President

Department of Social Development Minister Nokuzola Gladys ‘Sisisi’ Tolashe will be deputised by Al Jama-ah leader Ganief Hendricks

Minster of Social Development Sisisi Tolashe and her deputy Ganief Hendricks. Picture: Twitter/ @GovernmentZA

The Department of Social Development (DSD) will have two fresh faces at the helm at the start of South Africa’s seventh administration.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has entrusted the portfolio to the President of the African National Congress (ANC) Women’s League, Sisisi Tolashe.

Assisting her in protecting the most vulnerable members of society will be Al Jama-ah’s leader, Ganief Hendricks.

Wealth of experience

Together, the DSD executives bring a combined 138 years to the table.

The 64-year-old Tolashe has been a Member of Parliament since 2016 and served on several portfolio committees between then and 2018.

She left her position to take up the mayorship of the Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality in the Eastern Cape and has also served as the Deputy Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities.

ALSO READ: GNU and new cabinet must not squander goodwill and confidence – BLSA

Hendricks founded Al Jama-ah in 2007 after a life embedded in community service and corporate life.

A former teacher, Industrial Psychology lecturer and founder of Mweb, Hendricks is also the co-founder of Islamic radio station Radio 786.

Social Development hurdles

Streamlining the payment of Sassa grants and ensuring the department’s budget is properly spent will be high on the Social Development to-do list.

Outgoing minister Lindiwe Zulu admitted in January that Sassa had at least 74,000 deceased accounts, revealing they paid more than R31 million to ghost recipients last year.

To combat this the DSD announced an electronic verification process on 26 June. This process required devices that many poor people do not have, such as stable wi-fi and a smartphone or computer with a high-quality camera.

ALSO READ: Sassa paid more than R31m to the dead between 2023-2024

A cause close to the DSD’s sphere is Domestic violence, and while it may fall under legal jurisdiction, the root causes of gender-based violence and femicide are cemented in poverty.

Additionally, the DSD has run campaigns aimed at raising awareness around drug and alcohol abuse.

Although Hendricks may be the deputy, he is likely to insert his influence whenever possible. In a post-Cabinet statement, his party reaffirmed his commitment to the cause.

“Hendricks will undoubtedly continue to champion policies that enhance social welfare, uplift vulnerable communities, and promote sustainable development across the nation,” stated Al Jama-ah CEO Muhammad Haron.