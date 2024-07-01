WATCH: Gauteng cabinet announcement postponed again after ‘deadlock’ with DA

The announcement was expected to take place at 7pm in Sandton on Monday night

The announcement of the Executive Council for the seventh Administration in Gauteng has been postponed yet again.

This comes after the Democratic Alliance (DA) said it will not be part of cabinet announcement after it was offered only two positions in the executive.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi was expected to make the announcement at 7pm in Sandton on Monday night.

This comes after Lesufi postponed the announcement last week saying there were “complex discussions as the Gauteng government was not under a majority party.”

Watch TK Ncisa addressing the media after the postponement Panyaza Lesufi’s cabinet

Deadlock

The African National Congress’ (ANC) provincial leadership in a media briefing confirmed that there has been yet another deadlock in negotiations with the DA and that it could not agree with the party’s demands.

ANC provincial secretary TK Nciza said they had hoped that it would have been an easy day where Lesufi was going to announce his executive.

Negotiations

“The reality is we have been in negotiations not with the Democratic Alliance alone because the framework of the ANC has been very clear, we must bring as many parties as possible.

“So, we are not forming a coalition or a grand coalition with the Democratic Alliance, we are following the framework of the African National Congress as adopted in the NEC. We have deadlocked not once with the Democratic Alliance in the province, because we don’t believe what they are raising is really reasonabel,” Nciza said.

Nciza said they will try again to negotiate with the DA, but this will be led by ANC secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula.

Nciza said with or without the DA, the ANC believes “Gauteng will be able to form a government.”

“We’re saying it with utmost respect, we have always given all parties respect. In fact, we’ve spoken to all parties including a party with one seat to say we are moving forward because we have seen what the president of ANC and the president of the country would have done.

“There will be a solution tomorrow, we’ll be able to move forward but from where we are really, our premier is ready to announce and the ANC and these other parties are ready to hit the ground running,” Nciza said.

Spoilt brat

ANC head of elections Lebogang Maile said they have concluded agreements with other parties.

“They (DA) are behaving like a spoilt brat, and now we must be entertaing that.”

Maile said the ANC wants to work with everybody because the ANC NEC has instructed them to work with all parties

Cabinet announcement

ANC deputy provincial secretary Tasneem Motara sais it is “disappointing” that the briefing was postponed.

Motara said Lesufi will “definitely” announce the Gauteng executive tomorrow (Tuesday).

