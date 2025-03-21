Sassa grant increase and possible earlier pay for these grants in April

Sassa payment dates and increases for permanent social grants have been confirmed for April 2025. Here's when to collect your money.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana announced the respective South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) grant increases for 2025 in his postponed Budget Speech with this year’s first increase for beneficiaries effective from April.

Usually, Sassa grant increases range from R10 to R90, depending on the grant type.

The good news for beneficiaries is that National Treasury have adjusted the April 2025 grant amounts by a 5.7% to 5.9% increase above inflation to serve as a buffer for the two consecutive VAT increases announced by the minister.

Compared to last year’s 4.9% increase, this translates into a marginal financial boost aimed at helping beneficiaries cope with rising living costs.

Here’s how much Sassa grants will be in April 2025

Treasury’s allocation of R284.7 billion to permanent social grants in 2025/26, allows for the following increases to kick in from April 2025:

Old Age (60-74 years) and Disability grants by R130 to R2,315 ;

by to ; Old Age (75+ years) Grant by R135 to R2,335 ;

by to ; War Veterans Grant by R130 to R2,315 ;

by to ; Care Dependency Grant by R130 to R2,315

by to Child Support Grant by R30 to R560 ; and

by to ; and Foster Care Grant by R70 to R1,250.

Not all grant beneficiaries, however, will benefit from this year’s second increase which will be implemented from 1 October. This because Child Support and Foster Care grants only see an increase in April.

Older Persons Grant: Thursday, 3 April

Thursday, 3 April Disability Grant: Friday, 4 April

Friday, 4 April Children’s grants: Saturday, 5 April

Usually Sassa grant payments do not taken place over weekends and on public holidays, with Saturday payments paid out earlier on the Friday.

However, the agency was not able to respond to The Citizen‘s query regarding the scheduled payment of children’s grants at the time of publishing.

An update will be provided as soon as Sassa has verified the payment date.

Sassa gold cards: What happens after 20 March deadline?

Thursday, 20 March marked the deadline for Sassa gold cardholders to update their cards with the new Postbank Black Card.

The following restrictions will apply for those who were not able to make the switch before the deadline:

No beneficiary would be able to use their Sassa gold card to make any transaction, even if they have funds in their account.

Beneficiaries would not be able to use Sassa gold cards to buy or withdraw cash inside stores.

Retailers would not accept the cards for any transactions, and any attempts will result in automatic system transaction declines.

Beneficiaries would also not be able to use Sassa gold cards on any ATM. The card may be swallowed when inserted in any ATM to attempt a transaction.



Where to access your grant payments

Postbank spokesperson Bongani Dikeo said that grant recipients who had not been able to migrate, would however be able to collect their grants from the South African Post Office, as well as withdraw cash from retailers’ till points in April and May.

Postbank will continue to swap the Sassa gold card until the end of June 2025.

Beneficiaries who already have a Postbank Black Card have been urged to access their money through ATMs and the following retailers:

Shoprite,

Usave,

Boxer,

Spar,

Pick n Pay, and

Checkers.

According to Postbank, grant recipients with black cards will not be assisted at post office branches.

