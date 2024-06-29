So much to do, let’s not waste any more time – IFP leader

IFP President urges swift Cabinet announcement, emphasising readiness to serve in South Africa's government of national unity.

With his party ready to assume responsibilities in the government of national unity (GNU), Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) president Velenkosini Hlabisa yesterday asked President Cyril Ramaphosa to announce the new Cabinet.

The GNU’s third-largest party, which has been part of negotiations, said South Africa was “eager to move forward”.

“The work of governance must begin,” he said. “We cannot remain in a holding pattern, when there is so much to be done.

“It is essential that the president – as the constitution allows him – be able to reach the stage of announcing the new Cabinet.

“The IFP is calling on the ANC, the DA and other parties, to conclude the outstanding issues between them without further delay,” said Hlabisa.

ALSO READ: Ramaphosa to announce cabinet ‘as soon as it’s humanly possible’ – Magwenya

He said the IFP was “ready to serve”. “We accept the president’s ultimate prerogative to make his appointments as he sees fit.

“I have full confidence that the leader of the ANC is deliberating with the best interests of our country in mind.

“I have no doubt that the leader of the DA is doing the same.

For the good of the country

“Obviously, in all our minds, certain [departments] take precedence over others on the basis of what we seek to achieve for South Africa.

“But there is no position more important than the good of the country as a whole.

“Beyond [departments]. there is South Africa and its people, who must not be at the stalemate for a longer time,” added Hlabisa.

He said an agreement should be reached “on a win-win, enabling South Africa to move forward”.

“In the service of our country, it is necessary for us all to put our own interests aside, electing rather to serve the common good.

ALSO READ: It will be over soon: Mbalula says GNU talks in final stages

“And what is good for our country at this critical juncture is to move forward with the work of governance.

“The IFP remains committed to the GNU and we stand ready to play our part in the service of the nation.

“With regards to the government of provincial unity led by the IFP in KwaZulu-Natal, I must express our ongoing commitment to working in partnership for the good of the province.

“Already we have achieved great work,” said Hlabisa.

“I must thank our leadership for the way we hit the ground running, ensuring that there are no delays in serving the people.”