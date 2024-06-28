WATCH: IFP concerned about delays in the GNU and cabinet announcement

The IFP has called on the ANC and the DA to conclude the outstanding issues between them.

IFP President Velenkosini Hlabisa briefed the media on Friday about what the party said was an uncertainty prevailing in the GNU. Photo screengrab.

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) said it is concerned about the delay in President Cyril Ramaphosa announcing his cabinet and the government of national unity (GNU).

The IFP, which is among nine other parties in the African National Congress’ (ANC) GNU was briefing the media on Friday about what it said was the uncertainty prevailing in the agreement.

A bid to seal the deal between the ANC and the Democratic Alliance (DA) failed earlier this week after the DA refused to accept an offer by the ANC, the terms of which were allegedly altered by Ramaphosa.

Watch Velenkosini Hlabisa speaking about the party’s concerns in the delay of the GNU announcement

[WATCH] "The IFP is calling on the ANC and the DA to conclude the outstanding issues between them."- IFP leader Velenkosini Hlabisa says the party is concerned about the delays in the announcement of the GNU cabinet. #Newzroom405 pic.twitter.com/DXViS02nx3 June 28, 2024

The president replaced an offer for the minister of the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (DTIC) position with the minister of the Department of Tourism.

IFP concerned

IFP President Velenkosini Hlabisa said like all South Africans, the party is increasingly concerned about the finalisation of the GNU and the announcement of Ramaphosa’s cabinet.

“From the outset, the IFP has maintained that those discussions should be respected and given space to pave the way forward.

“So, when alarmist reports began to emerge of a potential stalemate between the ANC and the DA, the IFP was not immediately concerned. There was, as far as we could see, no crisis. We understood that there will be necessary teething problems in the formation of a government of national unity. Now, however, like all South Africans, the IFP is growing concerned,” Hlabisa said.

Hlabisa said the IFP’s concern is for a country that is “eager to move forward.”

“The work of governance must begin. We cannot remain in a holding pattern, when there is so much to be done.

“It is essential that the President, as the Constitution allows him, be able to reach the stage of announcing the new cabinet. The IFP is thus calling on the ANC, the DA, and any other party, to conclude the outstanding issues between them without further delay,” Hlabisa said.

IFP avails itself

Hlabisa said the IFP is ready to serve.

“We accept the President’s ultimate prerogative to make his appointments as he sees fit. I have full confidence that the leader of the ANC is deliberating with the best interests of our country in mind. And I have no doubt that the leader of the DA is doing the same.

“The IFP remains committed to the government of national unity, and we stand ready to play our part in the service of the nation,” Hlabisa said.

He also expressed the IFP’s “ongoing commitment” to working in partnership for the good in the provincial GNU in KwaZulu-Natal.

With the opening of Parliament confirmed for 18 July, coinciding with International Nelson Mandela Day, at Cape Town City Hall, presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said Ramaphosa is expected to finalise his cabinet before then.

