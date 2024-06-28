Ramaphosa to announce cabinet ‘as soon as it’s humanly possible’ – Magwenya

Mgwenya did not want to be drawn on the exact date or day when Ramaphosa would announce his cabinet.

With the opening of Parliament confirmed for 18 July, coinciding with International Nelson Mandela Day at the Cape Town City Hall, Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya has provided an inclination that President Cyril Ramahosa is expected to finalise his cabinet before then.

It is understood Ramaphosa is meeting with Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen on Friday in yet another face-to-face meeting following the Government of National Unity (GNU) impasse.

Deal failed

A bid to seal the deal failed earlier this week after the DA refused to accept an offer put on the table by Ramaphosa, with the party telling the President that if he does not abide by the initial offer, the agreement between the DA and ANC was off.

Ramaphosa, on Wednesday night, allegedly altered the terms of the offer, replacing an offer for the minister of the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (DTIC) with the minister of the Department of Tourism.

This has reportedly angered the DA’s leadership and negotiating team, who were outraged at Ramaphosa backtracking on his offer after the DA accepted it.

Dear John

However, Ramaphosa in a “Dear John” letter slammed the DA saying the party “jeopardised the foundation of setting up a GNU with its letter of demands.

Ramaphosa allegedly accused Steenhuisen of “moving the goalposts” after the ANC had made a final offer of six cabinet posts. The DA then demanded two more posts which angered Ramaphosa and ANC negotiators.

Cabinet announcement: As soon as it’s humanly possible

With the GNU hanging by a thread, Magwenya told 702 there is a sense of “urgency” to finalise matters.

“Indeed, we do have some urgency, but also, we are hopeful and confident that by then (opening of Parliament) all the current political processes that are underway will have been concluded and we will have a cabinet.

“So, the President remains engaged in those talks to get to a point where he can announce his cabinet appointments as soon as it’s humanly possible,” Magwenya said.

Government work continues

Magwenya added that in the meantime, the work of government continues.

“Government is functioning quite well. Everything that needs to happen in the country is happening and so that’s why we felt comfortable that we could announce the opening of Parliament.”

Political analyst Ebrahim Fakir criticised the handling of power-sharing talks, stating that South Africans are losing trust in political parties, particularly the ANC and the DA.

“The formation of government was about people, voters and about the citizens in the country, and yet it appeared that in all of their (ANC and DA) discussions, that’s the very last thing that they are actually bothered about,” said Fakir.

