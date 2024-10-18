‘I refuse to wear the lenses of racism’: Tshwane’s new deputy mayor makes big promises

It comes a week after the city got a new mayor.

Eugene Modise has been elected as the new deputy mayor of the City of Tshwane.

Modise is the chairperson of the African National Congress (ANC) in Tshwane and a recently elected Member of the Mayoral Committee (MMC) for finance in the municipality. This means the mayor will now have to appoint a new MMC for Finance.

He was elected unchallenged.

In his acceptance speech, Modise said he would not tolerate corruption, vandalism and wastage.

“I have an appreciation of the responsibility that comes with this position to come in my way when executing my functions and responsibilities.

“I refuse to wear the lenses of racism when serving the Jacaranda City, I refuse to carry even a pinch of negativity when carrying out my duties.

“There will never be a single cent returned to treasury during my term in office the capital projects will be supported and monitored like a nuclear power plant.”

Modise said he would not tolerate mediocrity and corruption.

New Tshwane mayor

His election comes just over a week after ActionSA’s Dr Nasiphi Moya was chosen as the new mayor of the city.

She beat out former mayor Cilliers Brink by 122 votes to 86.

Moya received the support of her party, as well as the ANC, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and several smaller parties in the council.

She holds a Masters in Philosophy from the University of Cape Town and a PhD in Political Science from the University of the Western Cape.

Moya said she would focus on service delivery to all residents in the city.

MMCs

A few days later she named her new committee, including Good Party’s Sarah Mabotsa as MMC for economic development and spatial planning, the EFF’s Obakeng Ramabodu (environment and agriculture management) and Tshegofatso Mashabela (health), and ActionSA’s Kholofelo Morodi (corporate and shared services) and Hannes Coetzee (community safety).

She also chose Palesa Modise (community and social development), Aaron Maluleka (housing and human settlements), Tlangi Mogale (roads and transport) and Frans Boshielo (utility services) from the ANC as MMCs.

ActionSA joins ANC and EFF

His election is a result of the ANC’s new relationship with ActionSA, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and other smaller parties.

There has been a concerted effort by the Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) in Gauteng to take over all municipalities that fell into the hands of the Democratic Alliance since the 2021 Local Government Elections (LGE).

In his speech on Monday at the celebration of 100 days of the government of national unity (GNU), the ANC provincial chairperson said he was pleased with the inroads that the party had made in reclaiming some municipalities which the ANC had lost.

He said Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni were firmly under the influence of the ANC.

Where next?

There were plans to next elect an ANC mayor in the Mogale City Local Municipality.

This comes after the ATM mayor in that region, Danny Thupane resigned on October 10, after a discussion with the ANC.

