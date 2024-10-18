Terrible birthday gift for Taiwan as its office ask to leave Pretoria

After apparent pressure from China, the South African government has given the Taiwanese office in South Africa some terrible national birthday news – the office has 28 days to pack their bags and relocate the office away from Pretoria or face being evicted.

But the Department of International Relations and Co-operations played down the issue describing it as a “mischaracterisation of its engagements with the Taipei Liaison Office (TLO)”.

Dirco spokesperson Chrispin Phiri said: “ Relocating what will be rebranded as Trade Offices both in Taipei and in Johannesburg, which is standard diplomatic practice, will be a true reflection of the non-political and non-diplomatic nature of the relationship between the Republic of South Africa and Taiwan.”

“The Trade Office will be appropriately placed in Johannesburg, South Africa’s economic hub. This also aligns with standard diplomatic practice that capital cities are the seats of Foreign Embassies and High Commissions.”

Retaliation?

The diplomatic community has expressed concern over the decision.

They said the move could backfire harshly against South Africa, as some in Taiwan were pushing for Taipei to retaliate by stopping all chip exports to South Africa.

This could cripple the country’s vehicle manufacturing sector and other industries relying on chips from the island nation.

Taiwan is the number one chip exporter in the world with the auto sector relying on the chips worldwide, including well-known Western car makers assembled in South Africa.

Also, Taiwan could implement visa restrictions against South Africans visiting the country and expel the 5000 South African teachers currently working in the country.

South Africa’s decision could have long-term implications for jobs and the country’s economy.

‘No room for negotitation’

Taiwan celebrated its National Day early this month and the festivities continue throughout the month.

The move for it to vacate its offices by month end came as a shock to the diplomatic community situated throughout the Pretoria suburban areas mostly situated east of Pretoria.

They tried to put pressure on the government to stop the move but to no avail.

Dirco’s Phiri said several engagements have been held with the TLO to correct this anomaly despite approaches by third-party countries, which is itself an unusual diplomatic practice.

“The TLO were given a reasonable six months to make the move. The same was communicated via the South African Liaison Office (SALO) in Taipei by South Africa’s representative to the territory,” Phiri said.

According to Phiri South Africa’s democratic government severed political and diplomatic ties with Taiwan in 1997.

“This is consistent with resolution 2758 of the United Nations General Assembly, which is widely adhered to by the international community,” Phiri said.

When approached for comment, the Taiwan office, situated in Francis Baard Street, Hartfield, Pretoria declined to comment.

But the news is spread in the Taiwanese media and has reached the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Taiwan Central News Agency reported that Dirco delivered to the Taipei office on 7 October, giving the Taiwan chief representative until the end of October to vacate the building.

The Dirco notice came with the threat that should the office not be moved out of Pretoria, it would be closed by the South African authorities.

The choice of 7 July to issue an eviction notice was concerning to the diplomatic community in Pretoria as it was the Taiwanese National Day reception.

“South Africa said there is no room for negotiation on this issue.

“The South African government has been pushing Taiwan to move its office since last year, citing UN Resolution 2758 and the ‘one China’ principle. Despite Taiwan resisting and seeking support from G7 nations, the South African government proceeded with the ultimatum,” CNA reported.

China or Taiwan?

Although Taiwan has no diplomatic relations with South Africa after the Democratic government preferred ties with mainland China, Taiwan was allowed to operate a liaison office, which was a downgrade from a fully-fledged embassy.

Since the one-China policy was implemented in the early 70s through a United Nations Resolution, China has pressured many countries to cut ties with Taiwan.

Late President Nelson Mandela preferred ties with Taiwan over China due to Taipei’s assistance in the ANC 1994 election campaign. Mandela was outvoted by the ANC leadership and he accepted the decision.

The apartheid government recognised Taiwan and the country invested immensely in the black townships and villages where it opened many factories that employed local people from poor communities.

But China itself had its goods exported to South Africa as finished products and delivered at so-called China malls, dotted all over the country’s urban areas.