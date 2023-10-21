WATCH: ‘ANC remains only viable instrument for better life in SA’ – Zuma

Former President Jacob Zuma said the African National Congress (ANC) “remains the only viable instrument to bring about a better life” in South Africa.

Zuma was addressing ANC members and the public in Nyoni Branch Ward 10 – under General Gizenga Mpanza Region in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday.

1/2 Former President #JacobZuma said the #ANC ‘Remains the only viable instrument to bring about a better life’ in South Africa. Zuma was addressing ANC members and the public in Nyoni Branch Ward 10 on Saturday. Video: Supplied @TheCitizen_News pic.twitter.com/U4X8ou5bdv — 𝙵𝚊𝚒𝚣𝚎𝚕 𝙿𝚊𝚝𝚎𝚕 (@FaizelPatel143) October 21, 2023

Deep love for ANC

ANC Provincial spokesperson Mafika Mndebele said the former president affirmed his deep love for the ANC.

“He reiterated his commitment towards campaigning for the ANC to ensure the party’s resounding and landslide victory in next year’s 2024 general elections. He stressed that a vote was the only weapon at the disposal of the people of KwaZulu-Natal.”

“We pause to salute Msholozi for conducting a free political education class which was characterized by an honest analysis of challenges faced by the ANC as a governing party and the leader of society,” Mndebele said.

Weakening the ANC

Mndebele said Zuma reminded people of the ongoing efforts to weaken the ANC by those who were traditionally opposed to the programme of action of the governing party.

“We welcome Msholozi’s warning that those leaving the ANC to form small political parties were aiding if not working with forces that wanted to see the collapse of the ANC. We remain ready to welcome them back to the party of OR Tambo.

Mndebele said Zuma hit the nail on the head when he emphasized that shortcomings of individual leaders in the ANC do not necessary mean that the organisation is bad,” the party said.

Meanwhile, Zuma reminded people to vote for the ANC.

“It is unwise not to vote for the ANC in next year’s general elections because you are aggrieved or because you have a problem with a certain leader. This will never change anything. Instead, such a decision will reverse the gains we have made over years of struggle for the betterment of the lives of indigenous people.”

Programme

Mndebele said the ANC will be announcing a programme of action of the elders as it enter the critical phase leading towards the elections.

“President Jacob Zuma, Cde Sbu Ndebele, Dr Zweli Mkhize, Cde Willies Mchunu, Cde Sipho Gcabashe, Cde Senzo Mchunu, Cde Mike Mabuyakhulu and others are the pillars of this programme,” Mndebele said.

