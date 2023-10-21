Four killed in separate horrific accidents in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal

Paramedics said the two fatal accidents were in the same vicinity

Four people were killed in separate accidents in Durban. Photo: Supplied

Three people have died in a head-on accident in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.

It is understood the accident happened just after 4 30pm on Saturday afternoon on the M1 Richmond Road before the Marian hill Saps.

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said on arrival medics found carnage with two vehicles with significant damage on the roadway.

Victims trapped

Jamieson said multiple occupants of both vehicles were trapped in the wreckages.

“A triage was done and immediately more resources were summoned to assist. A total of 3 people, two male and one female had suffered severe injuries and unfortunately there was nothing anyone could do and they were declared deceased on scene.

“Three other males had sustained critical injuries and once free from the vehicles were stabilized by Advanced Life Support Paramedics before being rushed to various Hospitals for the further care that they required,” Jamieson said.

Jamieson added that this was the second fatal crash today in the same vicinity in KZN.

“This morning ALS Paramedics responded to a single vehicle rollover where the driver was ejected. Despite Advanced Life Support intervention the patient deteriorated and succumbed to his injuries. SAPS were on both scenes and will be investigating further.”

Zulu princes accident

Meanwhile, KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube conveyed her wishes to the Zulu Royal family after two of King Misuzulu kaZwelithini‘s supporters and close confidants were involved in a car accident.

It is understood senior Zulu princes, Umntwana Simphiwe and Umntwana Vanana of the KwaMinyamanzi royal house, were injured in the accident in Pretoria on Thursday night while on their way home.

They were rushed to hospital where they are being treated.

Dube-Ncube said she received reports that the princes are receiving appropriate medical care.

“We wish to convey our heartfelt prayers for Prince Simphiwe and Prince Vanana to have a swift and complete recovery after the accident. May they gain back their strength so they can soon be back on their feet, healthy and be with their families,” Dube-Ncube said.

