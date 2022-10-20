WATCH LIVE: Minister Gungubele’s briefing on the outcomes of cabinet meeting

Faizel Patel

Minister in The Presidency, Mondli Gungubele is expected to brief the media on Thursday at 11am.

This briefing follows the outcomes of the cabinet meeting held on Wednesday.

It is believed the current Eskom and load shedding crisis may have been discussed in the cabinet briefing with President Cyril Ramaphosa.

This as the country continues to be subjected to unrelentless load shedding with January 2022 the only month where there was no deliberate power cuts by the ailing state-owned parastatal Eskom.

You can watch the outcomes of the cabinet meeting live here:

Live Streaming:

