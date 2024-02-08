WATCH LIVE: President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers the 2024 State of the Nation Address

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his 2023 State of thenation Address (Sona) at the Cape Town City Hall in Cape Town on February 9, 2023. (Photo by ESA ALEXANDER / POOL / AFP)

Cape Town City Hall was a flurry of activity on Thursday in preparation for the State of the Nation address, to be delivered by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The festivities started long before Ramaphosa stood to deliver his speech, with glitz and glamour taking centre stage on the red carpet.

Ministers, MPs and guests led the way into the hall before hearing the last State of the Nation of the current government.

The country will head to the polls later this year, and Ramaphosa is expected to address many of the successes his administration has achieved, in the hope of securing another term for the ANC government.

Among the hot topics set to be addressed is the ongoing electricity crisis, the rising cost of living, crime and corruption.

Social grants, including the R350 social relief of distress grant, will also be a hot topic. About 26.5 million people receive social grants every month. There are also plans for the possible introduction of a basic income grant.

Unemployment continues to wreak havoc with the lives of South Africans, impacting the economy. Ramaphosa is expected to address the issue in his speech.

There will likely also be a mention of the controversial National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill which is currently sitting on the president’s desk. Business groups BUSA and B4SA have urged President Ramaphosa to check if the NHI Bill follows the constitution before signing it into law as it is now.

Ramaphosa promised to address port and rail issues in his last address, but the last 12 months have seen many more struggles on the issue continue.

Delays at ports led to a grim Christmas for some, costing the economy billions, while commuters and businesses have long ditched rail for the road.