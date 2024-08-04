We formed GNU knowing the risks and opportunities, says Ramaphosa

Ramaphosa insists that what is at play is a GNU and not a coalition, as Zille claimed.

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa says the Government of National Unity (GNU) is not a typical coalition government, but a unity formed to advance the interests of the people of South Africa.

Ramaphosa provided a political overview at the opening of the three-day ANC NEC Lekgotla on Sunday.

The NEC Lekgotla includes representatives from provinces and cadres deployed as ministers, deputy ministers, premiers and executive mayors.

ALSO READ: ‘We know what DA is and it’s not going to change us’ – Mbalula defends GNU

Among other issues, Ramaphosa addressed the ANC’s first majority loss in the 29 May elections and urged fellow cadres to use the loss as an opportunity to go back to the drawing board.

“Rather than seeing our decline in electoral support as a defeat, we see it as a call to action. This is not the time to be bitter or feel defeated; it is a time to be better,” said Ramaphosa.

“The people of South Africa are saying we must change our ways.”

Ramaphosa further discussed the GNU, which he described as a “unity” of parties rather than a coalition. He stated that the ANC NEC reaffirmed its position that the GNU was the party’s best way forward.

“We didn’t arrive at the decision to form a GNU easily; we did it knowing the risks and opportunities that come with it. We firmly believe this was the best way to form a government that is stable, effective, and able to advance the interests of South Africa’s people,” said Ramaphosa.

ALSO READ: GNU Cabinet: Here is Ramaphosa’s full speech

“We entered into this GNU with nine other parties, some of whom are fundamentally opposed to our perspective on the transformation of our economy and society. A GNU is different from a typical coalition.”

“The people of South Africa want us to work together to advance their interests.”

Ramaphosa and Zille on GNU

Although Ramaphosa disagrees with Democratic Alliance (DA) Federal Chair Helen Zille, who last week stated that the arrangement in place was a coalition and not a GNU, they both agreed that this was currently the best offer to South Africans.

READ MORE: ‘We told you so’ – EFF says following Helen Zille’s comments on ANC and GNU

In an interview with the Sunday Times, Zille said that making the arrangement work would be “a challenge.”

“The GNU is very stable at this point. The reason is that people realise what the alternative is. It’s very seldom that you can say there is no alternative. We know that if we want to save South Africa, there is no alternative,” Zille told the publication.

“If President Ramaphosa goes, it obviously depends on who succeeds him. If Paul Mashatile succeeds him… From everything I know and have read about Paul Mashatile, the going won’t be smooth for us. I think a lot does depend on President Ramaphosa staying where he is.”

Zille further reiterated her sentiment that only the ANC and DA mattered in the GNU, as other parties were there by “the grace and favor” of Ramaphosa.

Only the DA had leverage in the GNU.

“If we go out, the government falls.”

ALSO READ: ‘Race not a factor’ – Mantashe disputes claims EFF and MK party ‘more suitable’ GNU partners

However, this contradicts ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula, who said that even if the GNU ended, it would not collapse the government.

“GNU might end, but it will not collapse the government. Don’t look at the government of national unity in relation to political party interests. Look at it broadly, including those who did not come to vote,” Mbalula previously said.