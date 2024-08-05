Daily news update: So close and yet so far for SA’s sprint king | human trafficking horror | Miss SA Top 10

Here’s your morning news update for Monday, 5 August: An easy-to-read selection of The Citizen's top stories.

Our news update includes the moment of Olympic medal truth for South African sprinter Akani Simbine in the much-anticipated men’s 100m final which took place on Sunday evening in Paris.

Meanwhile, 90 Ethiopian nationals have been rescued from a human trafficking syndicate in Johannesburg by the police.

In other news, two more cases of mpox have been registered in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal. This as the World Health Organization’s director-general is seeking advice as to whether the mpox outbreak in Africa should be declared a public health emergency of international concern.

Akani Simbine misses out by 0.01 in Olympic 100m final

Sprinter Akani Simbine narrowly missed out again on Sunday night, as he was edged into fourth place in the men’s 100m final at the Olympic Games in Paris.

Akani Simbine in action at the Paris Olympics. Picture: Jewel Samad/AFP

Simbine clocked 9.82 second, breaking his own South African record (9.84). He crossed the line just 0.01 behind American bronze medallist Fred Kerley (9.81), while world champion Noah Lyles of the US won gold in 9.79.

Police rescue 90 Ethiopian nationals from human trafficking syndicate

Police have rescued 90 Ethiopian nationals who were allegedly being kept against their will in Johannesburg.

It is understood the Ethiopians were rescued in Sunnydale Ridge on Sunday.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said a multidisciplinary team, led by the South African Police Service (Saps) Special Task Force (STF) unit, was tracing a victim of kidnapping for ransom when they also discovered undocumented nationals who were found locked up, confined and packed into rooms.

Two more cases of monkeypox have been confirmed, one of them a Gauteng man who recently travelled to South America.

Monkeypox virus particles, illustration. Monkeypox is a zoonotic virus from the Poxviridae family that causes monkeypox, a pox-like disease. Picture: MTT / Science Photo Library via AFP

Speaking on the most recent infections, the Health Department said in a statement that this brings the the total number of cases to 24.

‘We formed GNU knowing the risks and opportunities,’ says Ramaphosa

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa says the Government of National Unity (GNU) is not a typical coalition government, but a unity formed to advance the interests of the people of South Africa.

Ramaphosa provided a political overview at the opening of the three-day ANC NEC Lekgotla on Sunday.

Among other issues, Ramaphosa addressed the ANC’s first majority loss in the 29 May elections and urged fellow cadres to use the loss as an opportunity to go back to the drawing board.

Man killed, Rolex stolen outside Boksburg Spur

The South African Police Service (Saps) confirmed that a man, 55, was murdered in front of his family at the Birchwood Spur on Sunday, 4 August. He was a purported victim of the notorious Rolex gang.

A man was shot several times by assailants at the Birchwood Spur in Boksburg on Sunday, 4 August 2024. Picture: Hein Kaiser

Police spokesperson Colonel Noxolo Kweza said the Boksburg North police are investigating an instance of armed robbery and murder.

“There have been no arrests and investigations are ongoing,” he said.

According to a reliable source close to the police investigation, only the victim’s Rolex, valued at around R350 000, was taken.

The three phases of retirement and how to maintain your quality of life

As you approach retirement, the third phase of your life after childhood and your working years, planning for financial security becomes crucial, especially to protect the wealth you built and maintain your lifestyle for the rest of your life.

Picture: iStock

John Kennedy, director and regional head for the Western Cape at Citadel, says strategic financial management in retirement is extremely important, especially considering that this phase can be divided into three distinct periods, each requiring different financial approaches.

Who will take the crown? Meet the Miss SA 2024 top 10 finalists [PICS]

Miss SA 2024 will be crowned at Sun International’s SunBet Arena in Pretoria next Saturday, 10 August.

Following Saturday’s eliminations on Crown Chasers, only 10 beauty queens remain to compete for the coveted Miss SA 2024 title.

Miss SA 2024 finalists Mia le Roux, left, and Nompumelelo Maduna. Pictures: Instagram/@official_misssa



This weekend’s final episode of Crown Chasers saw the elimination of Kirsten Khan, who was at the bottom with Kebalepile Ramafoko.

48 hours in pictures

Through the lens: The Citizen’s Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

Cheswill Johnson of South Africa competes in the Men Long Jump Qualification of the Athletics competitions in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, at the Stade de France stadium in Saint Denis on 4 August 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

We bring you a visual snapshot of the weekend’s news events, including highlights featuring Team South Africa competing in various disciplines at the Olympics in Paris, Donald Trump speaking during a campaign rally at the Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta and Joburgers relaxing at the Northcliff Tower.

