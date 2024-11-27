Will planes fly in Sedibeng?: DA slams plans to build airport in the Vaal

It is estimated the airport will cost R200 billion, with the bulk of the money coming from private investors.

The DA in Gauteng is criticising plans to build an airport in the Sedibeng District Municipality while basic services aren’t delivered in the area.

This comes after the MEC of Finance and Economic Development in Gauteng Lebogang Maile revealed new plans to build an airport in the Vaal area during his mid-term policy statement on Tuesday.

However, the DA’s Emfuleni North constituency leader Kingsol Chabalala told The Citizen that the province should ensure that the municipality is able to deliver basic services before engaging in mega projects.

How will they fly planes?

He said Sedibeng has consecutively received negative reviews from the Auditor General (AG) for poor financial controls.

The municipality has also been criticised for failing to deliver basic services such as water and electricity.

“Sedibeng has a problem with sewage flowing on the streets. There is poor infrastructure, and in some places, no roads. How do they want to fly planes in and out of there?” he asked.

Chabalala said another problem with Sedibeng is the poor calibre of leaders in municipality.

The mayor, Lerato Malo, is being investigated for using a municipal grant to travel to Germany.

There are also allegations against top officials for abusing their privileges.

“The ANC in that region is struggling to govern, and I do not think they have a clue about governance.”

Is Sedibeng airport project feasible?

DA shadow MEC for Finance Ruhan Robinson told The Citizen on Wednesday that he believes the project will not take off.

“I do not know where they would get the money to do that. Gauteng certainly does not have the funds, and neither does the municipality.

“What we have noticed in our province is that they have a spend-first plan approach to things. I do not think this will be feasible,” he said.

He said the City of Ekurhuleni already has an airport and is building its economic model around it.

“The master plan of Ekurhuleni is to become an aerotropolis. This shows that there is little collaboration between local and provincial government,” Robinson said.

‘Airport will create jobs’

However, Maile told Newsroom Afrika on Wednesday that he believes the project will grow the economies of the municipalities in the Vaal region.

“The project, most importantly, will create jobs in that area and for the people of Sedibeng.”

Maile said the project will benefit surrounding municipalities, such as Emfuleni Local Municipality, which is also known for its horror service delivery stories.

“The people employed at the airport will be able to pay their rates and taxes. So, it has a multiplier effect on the economy of Sedibeng,” he said.

