DA, EFF unite against Sedibeng mayor’s luxury car purchase in struggling municipality

EFF Sedibeng council agreed to remove allocation of R700 000 for mayor's car from its budget.

EFF welcomes Sedibeng council’s refusal to buy mayor a new car, after her Merc was allegedly found with sugar granules. Image: Supplied/DA

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in Sedibeng called out the Sedibeng District Municipality mayor for not realising her priorities on providing basic services to the people of her municipality.

On Thursday the EFF accepted the clearance of R700 000 expansion which was reserved for purchasing the mayor a new car from the adjustment budget of Sedibeng council.

This follows the Democratic Alliance’s opposition to the mayor receiving a new car. The party’s MPL Kingsol Chabalala said a recent report tabled in council showed an increase of municipal capital expenditure budget for the 2023/2024 financial year.

Both the DA and EFF were of the notion that the municipality cannot afford to stretch its budget for the mayor’s luxury, especially while the community she is supposed to be serving faced poor service delivery.

‘Mayor does not deserve another car’

In its recent statement the EFF expressed their displeasure over what they viewed as an unjustified budget adjustment by Sedibeng District Municipality, which would pave the way for the mayor to purchase the new car using the R700 000.

The party argued that this expense was not necessary and contested for its removal from the budget to which “the council agreed to this rational”.

“We strongly believe that the mayor does not deserve another car, and a report on the current car’s status must be presented to the council,” the party’s statement read.

The EFF called on the mayor to stop “fixating” on residing in a palace and splurging on lavish expenses on herself.

Furthermore, they emphasised that the mayor’s focus should be on serving the residents of Sedibeng and delivering adequate basic services such as roads, electricity and water.

The party noted the stark contrast of Sedibeng Municipality’s budget which it receives annually from the national government compared to its neighbouring local councils.

According to the EFF, Sedibeng is allocated a budget of R400 million, whereas Emfuleni Local municipality gets approximately R8 billion, the Midvaal council gets R2 billion, and lastly Lesedi Municipality receives R1.2 billion.

Happy to be heard

According to Chabalala the mayor had been bought a Mercedes-Benz GLB (X247) in 2022, which cost R696 611.99. However, she allegedly did not use it because it was not what she asked for.

“The same unwanted car broke down due to a foreign substance, allegedly sugar granules, found in the engine, estimated to cost the municipality R398 000 to repair,” Chabalala said.

He said the municipality’s actions demonstrated a disregard for the needs of its residents, as resources were being wasted on one individual.

Speaking to The Citizen, Chabalala highlighted the DA’s satisfaction with the Sedibeng council’s withdrawal of the mayor’s car purchase from the municipal capital expenditure budget.

“The DA will continue to observe how this financially struggling municipality is spending its money, we will not hesitate to expose them,” Chabalala added.

The Citizen reached out to the Sedibeng District Municipality, comment from the council will be added once received and this story will be updated.