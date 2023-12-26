Zuma again states he will not vote for ANC

The former president encouraged people to vote for the new MK party, saying it will bring democracy back to South Africa.

Former president Jacob Zuma on Tuesday reiterated that he will not vote for the ANC at the 2024 elections.

Zuma campaigns for MK party

Zuma attended an event at Mzo Lifestyle in Verulam, KwaZulu-Natal, on Tuesday for the newly formed uMkhonto weSizwe party.

The new party’s founder Jabulani Sibongiseni Khumalo and Zuma’s daughter Duduzile were also at the venue.

ALSO READ: ‘ANC should tread carefully with Zuma’

Zuma spoke at the event and again stated that he will not vote for the ANC while President Cyril Ramaphosa is still its leader.

He also said the MK party will bring democracy back to South Africa.

Last week, Zuma shocked the ruling party by announcing he will not vote or campaign for the ANC.

“The ANC has been reduced to an organisation hardly respected by those it sought to liberate. It’s clear they’re disappointed by the party’s conduct under the current leadership,” he said in a statement.

President Zuma Came To Surprise Us At Mzo Lifestyle #VoteMK2024 pic.twitter.com/Pp5tWRtYv7 — Dudu Zuma-Sambudla (@DZumaSambudla) December 26, 2023

On Tuesday, Zuma said those that are criticising the uMkhonto weSizwe party should keep quiet.

“Instead of insults, focus on politics. If they persist, a time will come when we’ll reveal uncomfortable truths about them. There are individuals known to us, and their true nature will be exposed for all to see. Hence, they should remain silent,” said Zuma.

[WATCH] Former president Jacob Zuma says he still maintains that he will not vote for (Cyril) Ramaphosa's ANC. He adds that the newly formed #MKParty will restore the image of a democratic South Africa.#newzroom405 pic.twitter.com/8q7CSB7H30 December 26, 2023

Hundreds of people stood in the rain to listen to Zuma speak in Verulam. The event was also held to register people and sell merchandise for the MK party.

uMkhonto we Sizwe trademark

It comes after lawyers representing the ANC on Friday sent Khumalo a letter over his party’s use of the uMkhonto weSizwe logo and trademark.

It asked Khumalo to stop using the logo and trademark and said the ANC has used the uMkhonto weSizwe trademark for decades.

The ANC said using the uMkhonto weSizwe logo will lead to some South Africans thinking there is a connection between the ruling party and the MK party.

ALSO READ: ANC threatens legal action against MK party over uMkhonto we Sizwe trademark

ANC leaders want action taken against Zuma

Zuma’s backing of the MK party led to many, including ANC KZN secretary Bheki Mtolo and ANC Youth League president Collen Malatji, slamming the former president for his “reckless” behaviour.

The ANC Veterans’ League has also since weighed in on Zuma’s move. It called for action to be taken against him.

“The ANC must take action against former president Jacob Zuma, who has violated the ANC constitution, and against the Umkhonto weSizwe party who may be illegally using the name of the former armed wing of the ANC,” it said.

It also said the ANC needs to ensure credible people are on the party’s candidates lists.

“We support the election process and criteria that have been approved by the NEC… In addition to keeping individuals who have brought the ANC into disrepute off election lists, we need to put credible people on the lists who can be trusted and will restore the confidence of the public in the ANC.”

ALSO READ: ‘Reckless’: ANC youth leader Collen Malatji calls for Zuma’s expulsion