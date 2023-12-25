Carl Niehaus says he doesn’t regret joining EFF: ‘Stop the patronising messages’

Many believe Niehaus regrets joining the EFF and wishes he could campaign for the MK Party alongside Zuma.

Former African National Congress (ANC) member and African Radical Economic Transformation Alliance (Areta) leader Carl Niehaus says he knew what he was doing when he joined the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

Niehaus announced his move to the EFF on 14 December, confirming that his party would not register to contest the upcoming 2024 general elections.

His ally, former president Jacob Zuma, then announced on 16 December that he would not be joining other members of the ANC in campaigning for the party ahead of the 2024 elections.

Zuma further stated that he would not be voting for the ANC but for the newly registered uMkhonto Wesizwe party.

Reacting to Zuma’s announcement, Niehaus said he hoped Zuma would “contribute to forging unity between all the forces of the progressive left,” further claiming he knew Zuma would vote for the MK Party.

“When I made my decision to join the EFF, I knew this announcement was coming. I am convinced of the correctness of that well considered decision. I will continue along my chosen route, and to work inside the EFF for unity among the progressive left,” he said at the time.

However, his followers on social media were not convinced, suggesting that Niehaus regrets joining the EFF and wishes he could join Zuma on the campaign trail.

On Monday, Niehaus called on his critics to respect his decision to join the red berets.

“Stop the patronising and nonsensical messages that I did not know what I was doing, and that I must change my decision. I have been in the liberation struggle for longer than what most of you have been alive, and I have sacrificed more than what most of you can possibly imagine,” said Niehaus.

“As I respect the decisions of other, fellow comrades, I expect from them to respect me, and my decisions. My decision to join the EFF was very well considered, and it is final. As always I remain committed to left progressive cooperation and unity. Respect me, my political experience, and my lifelong commitment to the liberation struggle.”

