Jacob Zuma antics more than a publicity stunt

Yesterday, Zuma was at it again. This time at an uMkhonto weSizwe party event in Verulam, north of Durban.

If nothing else, former president Jacob Zuma’s announcement to join another party and turn his back on the ANC will make sure he remains a talking point entering the election year.

Earlier this month, Zuma said he would not be voting for the ruling party, nor would he campaign for them.

He will instead join new party uMkhonto weSizwe, drawing ire from the ANC Youth League, ANC veterans and the armed wing themselves.

Zuma insists he will not be part of a party that supports President Cyril Ramaphosa.

He once again reiterated his change in support, and took a swipe at the president: “We will remove it (the ANC) whether they like it or not, the ANC is not owned by a few people, the ANC belongs to the people of South Africa.

When you are in the ANC, you must have a right to talk and not to be stopped, you must have a right to be elected and be able to help our people.”

Zuma’s announcement forced the ANC to send a cease-and-desist letter to the newly formed uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party on Christmas eve, demanding that the organisation change its name and logo.

The party not only uses the name of the ANC’s armed wing during apartheid, but its logo also consists of the governing party’s green and gold colours.

Ramaphosa may brush Zuma aside by saying that his predecessor has every right to vote for whichever party he chooses, but Zuma is trying to make himself the saviour and Ramaphosa a sell-out.

It certainly adds spice to an election that already has plenty sideshows. Ramaphosa, and the ANC for that matter, would be foolish in treating this as a publicity stunt.

Any side distractions will have an impact on the ANC at next year’s elections, whether they admit it or not.